VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Three National Credit Reporting Agencies Offering Free Weekly Credit Reports

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Credit reports are vital tools in tracking consumers’ financial health and credit status. With so many Americans now facing financial hardship, it is more important than ever that Floridians monitor and protect their credit. Consumers who are unable to make payments due to the current pandemic should immediately consult with their lenders to determine if any assistance is available. Many businesses are suspending or delaying payment due dates for consumers in financial distress. Being proactive and taking quick action to work with lenders can help consumers protect their credit ratings during this crisis.”

A consumer credit report is a record of the consumer’s credit activity and payment history used by lenders, creditors, service providers and other businesses to extend financial opportunities and other offers to people. Reviewing credit reports frequently better enables consumers to understand the information that is being reported about personal payment history.

To receive free weekly credit reports, visit