AVAIL VAPOR OFFERS CUSTOMERS HIGH DEMAND FRUITIA E-LIQUID PRODUCT LINE

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire — AVAIL Vapor, LLC today announced its partnership with Fresh Farms E-liquids, LLC, the parent company of Fruitia, a premier e-liquid company based in southern California. The long-term partnership adds a highly sought-after fruit flavored e-liquid line to the products AVAIL carries in its stores across 12 states. The offering includes five refreshing island-themed flavors ideal for the summer heat: Strawberry Coconut Refresher, Pineapple Citrus Twist, Blood Orange Cactus Cooler, Apple Kiwi Crush and Passion Guava Punch.

“Listening to our customers’ needs and their request for additional fruit flavored e-liquids, we couldn’t be more excited to partner with Fresh Farms to offer these additional product offerings,” said Justin Murphy, VP of Retail and Marketing Operations at AVAIL. “Partnering with companies that share our same vision of offering high-quality products is paramount to our success.”

Fruitia products offered by AVAIL include 60-milliliter, nicotine-based e-liquids bottles and disposable cartridge-based systems.

AVAIL is committed to the U.S. FDA Premarket Tobacco Application process and plans to remain a long-term player in the industry. With the application deadline quickly approaching in September 2020, it is more important than ever to partner with companies like Fresh Farms that are equally as committed to the regulatory process.

“Having the ability to further expand our premium, West Coast products across the U.S. made the AVAIL partnership a natural choice,” said Tony Devincentis, CEO of Fresh Farms E-liquids. “We pride ourselves in sourcing only the highest-grade ingredients using the highest standards of manufacturing. As a result, our incredible staff has truly created a one of a kind fruit-flavored vaping experience for adults seeking alternatives to traditional combustible tobacco products.”

About Fruitia and Fresh Farms

Fresh Farms E-Liquid is a premium e-liquid establishment founded in Orange County, California, and the parent company of the Fruitia e-liquid line. It was established with the intent of offering alternative products for adult smokers. Its products are recognized as a premium brand of e-liquids with a unique blend of flavors which utilize the highest standards of manufacturing practices. All Fruitia e-liquids and devices are manufactured by Fresh Farms. More information on Fruitia products is available at www.freshfarmsliquid.com.

About AVAIL

Richmond, Virginia-based AVAIL is a premium retailer that offers a broad array of products online and in its 99 stores across 12 states. The company delivers on the promise of quality and transparency. Information on AVAIL products is available through its retail stores and on the web at www.availvapor.com .

Media Contact:

Maggie Gowen

(804) 382-2060