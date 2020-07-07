Digital Connectivity & Collaboration at Scale: From Fitness to Workflows & Healthcare. CEO’s of (PTON), (NEXCF), (RNG), (SMAR) Discuss New Trends Driving Growth.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON), NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR), RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR).



Cloud-based video connectivity, & collaboration are rapidly transforming every aspect of life: from fitness to work, education and healthcare. Wall Street Reporter highlights tech leaders comments and insights from recent earnings calls.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) CEO Evan Gappelberg: “Global Enterprise Now Shifting To Video Meetings Enhanced with Immersive Augmented Reality”

NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s “NEXT SUPER STOCK” investor conference series, has begun scaling revenues for it’s virtual conference platform, “InfernoAR” which boasts Augmented Reality tech features. In recent weeks, NexTech has announced a series of important new customer wins, and expanding sales pipeline.

On July 7, NEXCF announced the latest in a series of new client wins: Supplying InfernoAR video conferencing and virtual events platform to the National Association of Medicaid Program Integrity (NAMPI) and the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD), in partnership with ARB Meetings and Events.

NexTech AR (OTC: NEXCF) CEO, Evan Gappelberg: “This latest client win is an example of another institution, choosing InfernoAR for its enhanced security, amplified video and immersive augmented reality experiences over the competition. After we acquired InfernoAR we went to work on bringing to market not just a video conference platform, but the best and most secure platform on the market with the added feature of AR. We are now in the final stages of launching new and disruptive augmented reality features embedded into InfernoAR, called 'ScreenAR'. We believe that once this new 'ScreenAR' technology is launched, we will have a competitive edge accelerating the adoption of InfernoAR by enterprise global brands in 2020 and beyond. “

On June 29, NexTech announced signed a contract to supply its InfernoAR video conferencing and virtual events platform to the Dallas Independent School District (Dallas ISD). This is the latest large customer win for NexTech as more global enterprise are shifting their physical trade shows, and events to NexTech’s InfernoAR virtual events, and video conferencing platform. Up for grabs is the digital transformation of the global trade show market (PwC estimates at $15.7 billion - for B2B trade shows in US alone 2019). On June 25, NexTech announced a partnership with Fastly (FSLY), a global edge cloud platform, achieving a breakthrough in enterprise video security. Its implementation of JWT with Fastly brings token authentication to the edge greatly enhancing security and performance.

NEXT SUPER STOCK (OTC: NEXCF) latest CEO Video Interview and Conference Presentation available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/06/nextech-ar-otc-nexcf-loaded-w-cash-ready-to-scale-virtual-meeting-ar-saas/

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) will be a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream conference on July 9, 2020. Click Here to Join Free: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON), John Foley, CEO: “Fitness Connectivity at Scale”

“…shelter-in-place and work from home realities have created a meaningful tailwind for Peloton and a broader ongoing consumer shift towards that home fitness experiences….Our Connected Fitness Subscribers logged 44.2 million workouts with us in the quarter up from 18.0 million workouts in the same period last year representing 145% year-over-year growth.”

“..We believe we are accelerating our market share gains of the $600 billion global fitness industry and increasing our lead as the largest and most scale connected fitness platform in the world….social distancing and working from home is permanently influencing consumer behavior driving more people to discover Peloton as the most engaging, entertaining, immersive, and motivating home platform for fitness and well-being.”

PTON Earnings call highlights available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/07/peloton-interactive-inc-nasdaq-pton-q3-2020-earnings-conference-call-summary-highlights/

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), CEO Mark Mader: “Digital Workflows Key for Competitive Advantage”

“…Enterprises now recognize that Smartsheet has become an increasingly mission critical platform for empowering and enabling a dynamic workforce. The workforce capable of working from anywhere, adapting to rapidly changing conditions and staying deeply connected to their individual work and the mission of their team.”

"Even before COVID, the world of work was already in the midst of rapid evolution. It had become more distributed than ever and the secular shift to digital workflows had begun in earnest. The disruption has proven to be a tipping point because it brought a new and unforeseen variable, the pivot to widespread remote work into the mix….The business leaders and customers we are serving are looking over the horizon. They understand that thriving now and in the future goes well beyond connecting people through communication tools. That success and high performance will not come simply from out-communicating. They know that to ensure their business is prepared to meet the changing needs of their customers to empower their teams to succeed they need instead to out-execute, out-process, out-automate and out-interpret the important signals their business receives every day….as enterprises across the globe seek to enhance their ability to respond no matter the circumstance, the value of Smartsheet's work execution platform will become increasingly relevant and increasingly clear.”

"At a time when collaborative work management solutions are increasingly recognized as an effective mechanism for delivering digital transformation and high value workflows we are allocating our capital to expand product development and innovation, deepen our selling capacity and position us as a company that succeeds over the long-term.”

SMAR Earnings call highlights available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/07/smartsheet-inc-nysesmar-q1-2021-earnings-conference-call-summary-highlights/

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG ), Vladimir Shmunis, CEO: “Rapid Adoption of Video Communications As Collaboration Moves to Cloud”

“..Companies are facing the reality that legacy on-premise voice-only systems can no longer meet modern work from any work requirement. We believe unified communication and collaboration cloud solutions are key for productive customer, partner and internal interaction….RingCentral is uniquely positioned to meet the demand. We have a differentiated enterprise program, global, scalable and secure unified Message Video Phone or MVP platform...With the recent introduction of native RingCentral Video or RCV capabilities, RingCentral customers are now through the state wholly engaged and productive from anywhere on any device and in any mode.”

"We've been very pleased with the uptake of RCV video or RCV capability. We're seeing rapid adoption of our RCV and now we have over a 1,000 organizations using RCV as their primary video meeting solution and this number is growing very rapidly…”

RNG Earnings call highlights available at: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2020/07/ringcentral-inc-nyserng-q1-2020-earnings-conference-call-summary-highlights/

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843)

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7