OmniPathology and Total Testing Solutions Announce Partnership To Offer Expedited COVID-19 PCR Testing for Business

Total Test Solutions adopts OmniPathology PCR test to deliver 24-hour turnaround on COVID-19 test results

/EIN News/ -- PASADENA, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmniPathology, an independent, physician-owned and operated pathology lab, and Total Testing Solutions (TTS), providers of health testing and consultations to business, today announced that they will partner to help companies test more employees using the Omni COVID-19 PCR test, which recently received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

As businesses start to reopen, many organizations are looking for efficient and fast testing options to allow them to safely bring employees back to work without risking the health of other workers and customers. Omni and TTS have joined forces to facilitate this process. TTS and Omni will work with companies, studios, sports franchises, schools, and other organizations to regularly test staff for coronavirus by setting up safe on-site testing following the most updated guidelines. The samples collected by TTS will be sent for testing at Omni’s Pasadena, California, facility, which will deliver test results within 24 hours in most cases.

“OmniPathology is pleased to work with Total Testing Solutions in helping organizations with employee testing. Our fast turnaround time along with TTS’s efficient testing process offers a perfect combination for testing employees. In addition to testing symptomatic cases, we still need to be proactive in coronavirus testing. Quick identification and isolation of positive cases are powerful tools in helping reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Mohammad Kamal, MD, Founder and CEO of OmniPathology.

“Total Testing Solutions is excited about the partnership with OmniPathology. Our initiative is to bring efficient and organized custom testing solutions to businesses that are trying to get back to work. We specialize in custom COVID testing both on-site and off-site, depending on the company’s needs. Working with Omni has given us unparalleled turnaround time with extreme accuracy,” said Lauren Trenkle, PA MPH, CEO and co-founder of Total Testing Solutions.

About Total Testing Solutions

Total Testing Solutions (TTS) is a medical testing company that combines custom testing solutions, telehealth services and concierge options and platforms to provide unparalleled organization and operations to your business testing needs. Since the start of the pandemic, TTS has mobilized to provide testing to essential workers, first responders and healthcare personnel. Now with the increased need for business testing, TTS has created custom testing platforms to bring organization and efficiency to testing, while still providing medical consultation and telehealth services when needed. We are a one-stop shop for all your business testing needs.

About OmniPathology:

OmniPathology is a physician-owned pathology high complexity CLIA-certified laboratory located in Pasadena, California. It specializes in Gastrointestinal pathology, GYN and male health and provides state-of-the-art molecular and cytogenetic testing to complement its pathology and immunohistochemistry testing with specific focus on screening and early detection of anal, cervical, colon and esophageal cancers. OmniPathology’s infectious menu includes HPV, other STD and gynecological, gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious panels. For more information visit www.omnipathology.com .

