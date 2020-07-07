The most affordable 5G Ultra Wideband smartphone — the Galaxy A71 5G UW — is coming to Verizon

The Galaxy A71 5G UW is the most affordable way to access the power of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.



Features a 6.7” Super AMOLED Infinity Display, Quad Camera, long-lasting battery, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage with support for expandable memory.

Purchase the Galaxy A71 5G UW for as low as $15 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment with a new line of service on a premium Unlimited plan.

Verizon preorders start July 9 and the Galaxy A71 5G UW will be widely available beginning on July 16.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is bringing the power of 5G Ultra Wideband to the Samsung Galaxy A series with the launch of the affordable new Galaxy A71 5G UW, which includes everyday essentials you care about most: a beautiful display, great camera and long-lasting battery. Starting July 9, you can preorder the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW from Verizon for as low as $15 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (online only; $20 a month for 24 months in-store) with a new line of service on a Premium Unlimited plan (Do More, Play More, Get More, Above and Beyond). Existing customers who trade-in an eligible smartphone can get up to $250 when upgrading to a Galaxy A71 5G UW on a Premium Unlimited Plan (Do More, Play More, Get More, Above and Beyond)1.



The Power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband: 5G Ultra Wideband represents a new generation of mobile connectivity that unleashes new mobile experiences, including the ability to transfer data more efficiently and faster downloads. With Galaxy A71 5G UW, Samsung and Verizon are making next-generation connectivity available at a great value.



The Galaxy A71 5G UW works great on Verizon’s blazing-fast 5G Ultra Wideband network, and will connect to Verizon’s low-band 5G network, launching later this year. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is currently available on 15 devices in parts of 35 cities, with more cities coming throughout 2020.



Entertainment on-the-go: With 5G Ultra Wideband and the Galaxy A71 5G UW, your favorite content is at your fingertips2. Enjoy high-quality livestreams, super-fast download speeds, video chatting with friends and family and seamless gameplay. And every image on your screen, whether you’re watching a blockbuster movie or playing a fast-paced action game, comes to life on the gorgeous 6.7-inch, edge-to-edge Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display3.



Seamlessly Capture and Share Memories: The powerful rear quad-camera system on Galaxy A71 5G UW gives you the tools you need to capture the world in stunning detail. From snapping beautiful shots in dimly-lit environments with the 64MP main lens, picturesque panoramas with the 12MP Ultra Wide lens, crisp close-ups with the 5MP Macro and a 5MP Depth Camera with live focus effect, the A71 5G UW gives you the freedom to choose the right lens for any moment.



Plus, with the added intelligence of Scene Optimizer, which adjusts elements like exposure, contrast, white balance, and an intelligent switch function, which can automatically switch your shot into a wide shot, the Galaxy A71 5G UW helps you capture breathtaking images for every moment. With Galaxy A71 5G UW, you have a suite of advanced photography tools to tell your story any way you want.



And when you’re taking selfies or video chatting with the front-facing camera on Galaxy A71 5G UW, you can do it all in amazing detail with its 32MP front camera. With Live Focus, selfies look even better – you can adjust the level of background blur before or after you take the shot to change the photo’s mood and find your ideal setting.



Super-charged performance: With Galaxy A71 5G UW, you can stream and connect at 5G speeds, and scroll, snap and share all day with a long-lasting4, fast-charging battery5. Its 4,500mAh battery gives you the power you need to enjoy your favorite games, songs, podcasts and TV shows. And when you need to charge your device, 25W Super-Fast Charging will have you back up and running in a flash. Packed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the A71 5G UW can store your photos, videos and music. With support for up to 1TB of expandable storage6, you won’t have to worry about running out of space – all your favorite content fits right on your device.



Business Ready: Outfit your entire team with access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband at an affordable price point. With 5G Ultra Wideband, large files can be downloaded in a fraction of the time compared to 4G LTE and video collaboration is crystal clear – even with a big group. The Galaxy A71 5G UW is also compatible with Verizon’s OneTalk solution, which allows you to untether your business phone and gives you the capabilities of traditional office phone systems on your mobile device.

Pricing, promos and availability



Preorder the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW online starting July 9 for $27.08 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $649.99 retail). For a limited time, purchase the Galaxy A71 5G UW for as little as $15 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment7 (online only; $20 a month for 24 months in-store8) with a new line of service on a Premium Unlimited plan (Above, Beyond, Do More, Play More, Get More). Also, save 25% during the preorder period on all Galaxy A71 5G UW cases and screen protectors. The Galaxy A71 5G UW will be available everywhere on July 16.



Visit verizon.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-a71-5g-uw/ for more information.

