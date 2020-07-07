Yutong provides support in the pandemic preven-tion of public transport in Africa

China Yutong Bus (https://en.Yutong.com), one of the world’s major bus and coach suppliers, has donated more than 1.2 million medical masks to Ghana, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Sudan, Angola and other African countries and shared the experience of public transport pandemic prevention in China. At the critical moment when African countries are fighting the pandemic, Yutong's vigorous assistance has made the African people feel the humanitarian warmth of international assistance.

Many donation reception ceremonies were held in Africa

In mid-June, donation handover ceremonies were held in Ghana Transport Bureau, Police Headquarters and Ministry of Health, respectively, in which Mrs. Mabel Sagoe, Director of Transport of Ghana, and ACP Mr Joseph Owusu-Ansah, Director of Manpower of Police Department, attended.

The Ghanaian Police General Administration liked Yutong on the official Facebook, and local netizens also left messages to express their gratitude. Mabel Sagoe, Minister of Transport of Ghana, sent an appreciation letter, "I am very grateful for Yutong's act of kindness, which will greatly prevent the spread of the virus."

On April 25, the donation handover ceremony in the capital of Ethiopia was attended by Engineer Endawk Habte, Deputy Mayor of Yadiz, the capital of Ethiopia, and Sisay Tadele, Director of Asian and African Affairs of the Mayor's Office. In a speech on Yardis TV, the Mayor said “Thank Yutong for this generous donation and the wonderful travel service it has provided for a long time, and hope that other companies will learn from Yutong”. At the same time, official authorities such as Adis Television, the Office of the Press Secretary of Yardis City and the official Facebook of Ethiopian Radio covered the event.

Long-lasting relations between China and Africa

The friendship between China and Africa has a long history. It is reported that Yutong has also compiled an epidemic prevention manual and added some technical epidemic prevention configuration to public transport products to help African people travel healthily.

Building bridges, contributing to society

Since 2003, Yutong has not only provided high-quality bus products, but also provided vehicle operation management, service and spare parts logistics and other solutions to help improve the level of public transport in African countries. Yutong has established a sound sales and service network in nearly 50 countries in Africa, and provided support for the diversified development of local economies, upgrading of the automobile industry, employment problem solving, thus truly realizing the joint discussion, co-construction and win-win cooperation of "the Belt and Road Initiatives". So far, Yutong has sold more than 16,000 vehicles in Africa, making it the No.1 Chinese bus brand in Africa. Yutong is not only a means of public transport, but also a symbol of economic development and a better life in Africa.

It is reported that Yutong's assistance will continue to spread to countries and regions in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and other regions, benefiting more than 10 million people.

Media Contact: Zhenghua Huang huangzhc@yutong.com Phone: +86 66718621