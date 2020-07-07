Medtronic Introduces MiniMed™ Mio™ Advance Infusion Set Enabling Fewer Insertion Steps for People with Diabetes in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today introduced the MiniMed™ Mio™ Advance infusion set to all Medtronic insulin pump customers in the United States. The MiniMed Mio Advance infusion set is the newest addition to the MiniMed™ portfolio of infusion sets and gives people using insulin pumps an optimal user experience with fewer steps1.

The MiniMed Mio Advance infusion set is inserted in only four steps — individuals simply peel, pinch, place, and press to insert the infusion set.

The user-friendly design of the MiniMed Mio Advance infusion set enables:

One-handed insertion and flexibility to access more insertion sites 1 on the body such as the lower back or back of the arm.

on the body such as the lower back or back of the arm. A fully hidden needle before, during, and after insertion.

Consistent insertion force with the built-in insertion device (called a “serter”).

Fewer insertion steps.

Rotation of sites for better skin health and insulin absorption1.

“Early feedback on the MiniMed Mio Advance infusion set has been fantastic,” said Krista Sugerman, vice president and general manager, Customer Retention and Experience for the Diabetes Group at Medtronic. “Our goal is to continuously improve and innovate core technologies to help people with diabetes continue to experience greater freedom and better health. We are excited to now make this infusion set available to more people and make the daily management of diabetes easier for our customers.”

Feedback from Medtronic Ambassadors using the MiniMed Mio Advance infusion set has been overwhelmingly positive:

“It was very easy to remove off of her body and it was not painful.” – Carlos, father of 13-year-old Medtronic insulin pump user

”The Mio Advance is easy to insert and pain free throughout the duration, I really like not having to carry a separate inserter.” – Mark, Medtronic insulin pump user

The MiniMed Mio Advance infusion set launched in select countries outside the U.S. in 2018 with 85% of patients preferring it to previous infusion sets2. MiniMed Mio Advance is manufactured by ConvaTec’s Unomedical subsidiary and is only available from Medtronic.

About the Diabetes Group at Medtronic ( www.medtronicdiabetes.com )

Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc ( www.medtronic.com ), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

1 IFU and User Guide Comparison. Medtronic data on file.

2 Data on file from CIP 321: Pivotal Trial (Age 14-75). N=152. 2020;16 US sites.

Pam Reese

Public Relations

+1-818-576-3398

Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626