HempMeds®, Subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., Launches CBD Topical and Beauty Products at Gelson’s Market

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® has launched a retail partnership with Gelson’s Market to sell the Company’s cannabidiol (CBD) topical and beauty products throughout Southern California.



“When the founders of HempMeds started the company in 2012, retailers didn’t want to work with us, or any CBD companies for that matter,” said Raul Elizalde, Co-CEO of HempMeds®. “The taboo of anything cannabis related and the lasting effects of the War on Drugs made it nearly impossible to sell to the general population but as more research was conducted into its potential benefits, consumers started demanding CBD at the places where they were already shopping.”

“As we evolve and grow, we look forward to working with retail partners such as Gelson’s that have a similar mission and vision of bringing high-quality natural products to market,” added HempMeds® Co-CEO Caroline Heinz.

Gelson’s Market will carry the following HempMeds® CBD-infused products:

All of HempMeds® products feature CBD derived from high-quality industrial hemp. The hemp is free of pesticides and herbicides and is Triple Lab Tested at every stage of production for quality, consistency and safety.

“For 2020, Nielson estimates that the hemp-derived CBD market could reach $2.5 billion, providing us with significant evidence that this is something our customers are looking to purchase,” said John Bagan, Chief Merchandising Officer for Gelson’s. “We decided to partner with HempMeds because of the Company’s long history in the CBD industry, and we saw carrying its assortment as an opportunity to provide our customers with a wide variety of products.”

HempMeds® products are now available in three of Gelson’s Southern California locations including Sherman Oaks, Santa Barbara and Hollywood. The Company hopes that it can expand into other stores after there is proven product interest from Gelson’s customers.

About Gelson’s

Founded in 1951, Gelson’s currently operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson’s Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market. Their high standards – for quality, value and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail – define the ultimate grocery shopping experience. With over 65 years of experience, Gelson’s in-house experts know Southern California’s lifestyle and are driven to find only the best foods and exclusive values for their customers. Gelson’s is particularly known for flavorful, hand-selected produce, the best and freshest cuts of meat and seafood, and Chef-prepared signature recipes. This experience is rounded out by professionally designed floral arrangements, and a convenient selection of the highest quality grocery items. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at Gelson’s website, https://gelsons.com.

About HempMeds®

Founded in 2012, HempMeds® was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds is the exclusive distributor for premium brands including Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ and Dixie Botanicals®, and operates in all 50 states and 40 countries. HempMeds® is the only company to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers’ Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

