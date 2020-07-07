University of Oxford Selects Axiom Real-Time Metrics Fusion eClinical Suite for Its Unprecedented Global COPCOV Clinical Trial

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is pleased to announce its engagement with the University of Oxford for its large scale clinical trial focused on COVID-19 preventative treatments.

The University of Oxford led trial will enroll 40,000 frontline healthcare workers and staff in the UK, Europe and Asia who have close contact with COVID-19 patients. The study commenced in April 2020, will run for one year and is currently the largest interventional trial being run globally.

Axiom’s eClinical suite, Fusion, will deliver tools required for Electronic Data Collection (EDC), electronic Patient Reported Outcomes (ePRO), and Randomization and Reporting functions for the study.

“We are honored that the University of Oxford and its collaborators have placed their trust in Axiom with respect to the criticality of the of real-time capture of clinical daily patient reported outcomes to this study and the management of its trial data,” expressed Andrew Schachter, Founder and CEO of Axiom.

Naomi Waithira, Head of Data Management at Mahidol Oxford Research Unit, University of Oxford shared that “It’s been a pleasure working with the Axiom team as we rapidly configured this study in just a few weeks. I greatly appreciate their contributions to our research.”

Schachter concluded, “Over the past 20 years Axiom has supported trials of global importance, and this study is no exception. Indeed, it is unprecedented in many aspects. Playing our part to enable this study is a point of pride for the entire Axiom global team.”

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15+ modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d4c58fc-ce07-4d70-af42-cc291cb4bca2