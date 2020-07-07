VIA Motors International, Inc. Appoints Dr. Thierry Caussat CTO

/EIN News/ -- OREM, Utah, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective July 1, 2020, VIA Motors International, Inc. announces the appointment of Dr. Thierry Caussat as the company's Chief Technical Officer (CTO). Dr. Caussat has been serving as the company's VP Software and Systems Engineering since June 15, 2016.

"We are thrilled to have Thierry as the CTO of VIA Motors," said Bob Purcell, CEO. "Thierry is, without a doubt, one of the world's leading automotive electric drive systems experts, providing a competitive edge in the company's applied technology in the all-important, electrification of the automotive industry."



“I am honored to become the CTO of VIA Motors. VIA is an industry leader, providing clean, quiet, connected, cost-effective and customer satisfying urban delivery electric vehicles. Vehicles which come with superior life cycle economics for use across a broad blue-chip fleet customer base,” said Dr. Caussat. "This is an incredibly exciting time to be in the forefront of this epic transformation taking place in the auto industry."



Dr. Caussat has a PhD in Electrical Engineering and 30+ years of automotive experience. He is heralded as a talent extraordinaire in drive line technology, systems engineering, simulation, controls strategy, and process management. He has participated in 3 electric drive start-ups.



