Genasys™ Inc. Partners with Esri to Enhance Unified Critical Communications Platform

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that it has become an official partner of Esri , the global leader in location intelligence.



"Partnering with Esri enhances our unified, multi-channel public safety platform by enabling more effective and accurate geofencing when notifying people in, or entering into, crisis-affected areas,” said Richard S. Danforth, CEO of Genasys. “Geospatial data created by current and prospective customers can now be seamlessly integrated and transferred into the Genasys platform.

"By leveraging Esri’s immense public library of map layers, we improve situational awareness for more precise alerting,” Mr. Danforth added. “Data can also be pushed to the public so people can see areas affected by wildfires, flooding, power outages, pandemic outbreaks and other critical events, and monitor them in real time."

Genasys’ unified, multi-channel critical communications platform provides situational awareness, transparent communications and advanced GIS capabilities using geographic analysis and algorithms that combine data sources with location and movement information. Advanced visualization, geographic permissions, influence areas, buffers and other tools support the critical decision-making process of emergency managers during crisis situations.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the US, as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the US Government and dozens of independent agencies. For more information, visit esri.com .

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes its National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Personal Safety Service (PSS), Team Safety Management (TSM), LRAD® systems and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management’s expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

Investor Relations Contacts Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara Darrow Associates, Inc. ir@genasys.com