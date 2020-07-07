Headlands Research Acquires CNS Global Site Leaders JEM Research Institute and Toronto Memory Program

Headlands Expands its Footprint to Augment its Industry Leading Presence in Central Nervous System Disorders and Further Transform the Clinical Trial Process by Enabling Greater Diversity and Inclusion

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headlands Research, a global next-generation clinical research site organization, today announced its acquisition of two large central nervous system (CNS) focused clinical research centers. The acquisitions of JEM Research Institute and Toronto Memory Program solidify Headlands’ industry-leading CNS capabilities and support Headlands’ continued goal of improving diversity and inclusion in clinical trials, in this case for aging populations.



“These acquisitions further solidify our efforts to disrupt the status quo and leverage well-established research sites to significantly increase the number of people who take part in trials and to collect the highest-quality data,” said Mark Blumling, CEO and Founder of Headlands Research. “We look forward to working with these internationally recognized thought leaders to further extend their impact within the communities they serve.”

Headlands Research’s most recent acquisitions include:

JEM Research Institute . Founded in 2007 and located in Lake Worth, Florida, JEM Research Institute is a leading CNS research center. The JEM Research Institute physicians have conducted over 200 clinical trials, with a primary focus in CNS. JEM’s 9,500 square foot dedicated research facility boasts over 10 exam rooms, an administrative office suite, and a large patient infusion suite that can accommodate physicians, subjects, and monitors with maximum efficiency and safety. Its founders, Drs. Mark Goldstein and James Goldenberg, the latter of whom is on the Board of Directors of the American Academy of Neurology, are neurologists and highly-regarded key opinion leaders in the neurology field.

Toronto Memory Program. Founded in 1996 by Drs. Sharon and Ian Cohen, Toronto Memory Program is a community-based clinical trial facility specializing in interventional trials for Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders. The research facility adjoins the largest memory clinic for the diagnosis and clinical care of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in Canada. Toronto Memory Program has completed over 150 CNS trials since its inception, bringing important Alzheimer’s disease trial opportunities to patients within Canada. In the past year, Dr. Sharon Cohen has been featured on multiple Sponsor panels to announce important drug development milestones, and her work with Alzheimer’s disease has been highlighted in The New York Times.

“Joining the Headlands Research organization gives us an excellent opportunity to work with like-minded research sites around the world that are looking to innovate across both trials and technology to positively impact patients," said Dr. Mark A. Goldstein, co-founder, key opinion leader, and Site President at JEM Research Institute. “We are excited to contribute to the organization’s goal of improving the clinical trial process.”



"We wanted to join an organization that gives us the chance to collaborate with some of the world's most innovative clinical research sites, and Headlands Research turned out to be a perfect match," said Dr. Sharon Cohen, co-founder, key opinion leader, and Medical Director at Toronto Memory Program. “We are proud to be able to help transform clinical research for the benefit of patients and look forward to working with the other outstanding sites within the Headlands family.”

For Headlands Research, the acquisitions further cements its plan to significantly impact the clinical research and trial space. As the organization continues to grow, Headlands will dramatically increase the number of people participating in clinical trials on a global scale, with diversity of trial populations in terms of both ethnicity and age.

About Headlands Research

Headlands Research was founded on the belief that clinical trial research needs to significantly evolve to better match the current healthcare climate, as well as the real-world needs of patients. Its mission is to profoundly change the clinical process by integrating novel technologies into a platform of best-in-class research facilities that gather high-quality data through increased trial participation while addressing specialty populations that are underserved. Based in San Francisco and backed by leading global investment firm KKR , Headlands aims to ensure that high-quality therapeutics are made available to patients who can benefit from them. Additional information about the company is available at www.headlandsresearch.com .

Media Contact Lauren Chazal, Headlands Research lauren.chazal@headlandsresearch.com