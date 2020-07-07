Zen Leaf™ Brand Expands its Maryland Footprint, Adding a Fourth Location in Towson

/EIN News/ -- Towson, MD, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National dispensary brand, Zen Leaf ™, today announced the addition of its Towson, MD location at 101 E Chesapeake Ave. Towson is Zen Leaf’s fourth branded medical cannabis dispensary in the state of Maryland, complementing existing branded storefronts in Germantown, Jessup and Waldorf. The dispensary, formerly named Herban Legends of Towson, is open and currently adhering to the following hours of operation:



- Monday – Friday: 11a – 7p - Saturday/Sunday: 11a – 4p

The Zen Leaf Towson menu can be viewed at any time by visiting www.ZenLeafDispensaries.com . Patients may also place orders for pickup via the website. Social distancing protocols are in place and the staff are equipped with PPE.

“It’s a priority market for us. We’re fortunate to have an incredibly talented and dedicated team in Maryland. Their track record enables us to continue to push the Zen Leaf brand forward in a meaningful way,” said Anthony Marsico, Executive Vice President at Zen Leaf. “In what has been a strange and challenging year for so many, our dispensary teams in Germantown, Jessup and Waldorf, have remained steadfast in their commitment to helping Maryland’s growing patient population. I’m certain our Towson location will fit right in,” Marsico continued.

This is the latest development from Zen Leaf, a brand that has been strategically broadening its reach ever since opening its first retail location in Las Vegas in 2016. While Towson fortifies its position in Maryland, Zen Leaf just last month entered the New Jersey medical market with an ATC (Alternative Treatment Center or dispensary) in Elizabeth and plans to enter the Massachusetts adult-use market next with two new dispensaries on track to open later this summer.

For more information on Zen Leaf, visit www.ZenLeafDispensaries.com or follow along on Instagram - @zenleafdispensaries - for regular updates.

About Zen Leaf

Zen Leaf is a cannabis dispensary brand dedicated to enriching lives by providing safe access to lab-tested, premium products; and creating employment opportunities for the communities it serves. Zen Leaf facilities ensure an exceptional shopping experience with attentive, individualized customer care. Zen Leaf offers cannabis concentrates, edibles, extracts, flower and topicals, many in precision-dosed THC and CBD formulations, from the most coveted cultivators/processors in Maryland.

