Award-Winning Payment Processor VizyPay Unveils New Online Ordering and Customer Loyalty Program, Incentivizing Consumer Spending Through Promotions and Discounts

The RUSH loyalty program enables businesses to connect with their customers, motivate them to return, and generate new customers through a personalized program and fully branded app

/EIN News/ -- DES MOINES, Iowa, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , an award-winning leader in the payment processing industry, today launched its first customer loyalty program and online ordering system, called RUSH, which is available immediately. VizyPay clients can opt-into the service for a flat monthly fee, and businesses can leverage it with their customers to help boost sales, attract new customers and offer online ordering.



Loyalty Program

The RUSH loyalty program is fully customizable based on the businesses needs and seamlessly integrates with VizyPay’s current payment processing software. When a transaction is processed, the customer has the option to sign up for the loyalty program. Once signed on, the loyalty program can tap into the customer’s transactions and offer incentives based on this data. RUSH also enables businesses to send out notifications for larger promotions to all customers – such as happy hours, instant discounts and more—helping drive sales and incentivize customers to return.

“Now more than ever, we recognize that our clients need a better system to stay in touch with their customers and motivate them to shop,” said Austin Mac Nab, CEO and co-founder of VizyPay. “Businesses were forced to pivot to a digital-first approach when brick and mortar locations closed during COVID-19, and RUSH helps them encourage customers to come back and shop with them.”

Customer Acquisition

The RUSH loyalty program not only connects customers with promotions, but can also prompt them to leave reviews after a purchase, helping increase the quality and quantity of reviews on Yelp, Facebook, Google and more. The program also offers an automated viral friend referral system, which further motivates existing customers to help generate new business.

Online Ordering

RUSH also provides businesses the ability to create a fully branded app where customers can place orders directly, either for delivery or curbside pick-up, giving them the chance to cut out food delivery services that are notorious for high-service fees. When orders are placed online or through the mobile app, VizyPay does not charge merchants additional fees as many other delivery apps do. Customers will be able to load money on their e-wallet, receive text promotions, pay by credit card and seamlessly integrate with the loyalty program so they can earn rewards for every purchase.

“We named this initiative RUSH as a nod to the industry term of a ‘rush’ when a business is busy,” Mac Nab went on to say. “With the program we’re aiming to give our clients additional ways to drive more customers to their businesses and increase their rush periods.”

When signing up for the RUSH program, businesses will receive access to a marketing portal, a customer facing tablet, a branded mobile app, and branded key tags, all to help get them started. The program is available starting today, and interested businesses can reach out directly to VizyPay to learn more.

For more information, visit https://www.vizypay.com/

About VizyPay

VizyPay was founded in West Des Moines, Iowa, by three entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. VizyPay is growing rapidly by being honest and simple in an industry that is known for being complicated and deceitful. Their business model is unique and making a huge splash nationwide.