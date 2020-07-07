Food Waste to Energy Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Food Waste to Energy Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Food Waste to Energy Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Food Waste to Energy Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Food Waste to Energy status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Food Waste to Energy development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Jonassen Industrial Projects Limited (JIPL)
Quantum Biopower
Biogen
TOMRA Sorting GmbH
Fluence Corporation
Clarke Energy
Tidy Planet Limited
A.C. Shropshire Ltd.
VAN DYK Recycling Solutions
H2Flow Equipment Inc
Motecha, UAB
DKSH Group
JBI Water & Wastewater
GWE Biogas
Impact Bioenergy
Ecoson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Grain Products Type
Fruits Type
Vegetables Type
Dairy Products Type
Meat, Poultry and Fish Type
Eggs Type
Tree Nuts and Peanuts Type
Added Sugar and Sweeteners Type
Added Fats and Oils Type
Market segment by Application, split into
Homes
Supermarkets
Full-Service Restaurants
Limited-Service Restaurants
Farms
Institutional & Food Service
Manufacturers
Government
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Food Waste to Energy Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Food Waste to Energy Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Grain Products Type
1.4.3 Fruits Type
1.4.4 Vegetables Type
1.4.5 Dairy Products Type
1.4.6 Meat, Poultry and Fish Type
1.4.7 Eggs Type
1.4.8 Tree Nuts and Peanuts Type
1.4.9 Added Sugar and Sweeteners Type
1.4.10 Added Fats and Oils Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Food Waste to Energy Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Homes
1.5.3 Supermarkets
1.5.4 Full-Service Restaurants
1.5.5 Limited-Service Restaurants
1.5.6 Farms
1.5.7 Institutional & Food Service
1.5.8 Manufacturers
1.5.9 Government
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Food Waste to Energy Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Food Waste to Energy Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Food Waste to Energy Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Food Waste to Energy Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Food Waste to Energy Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Food Waste to Energy Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Food Waste to Energy Players (Opinion Leaders)
….
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Jonassen Industrial Projects Limited (JIPL)
13.1.1 Jonassen Industrial Projects Limited (JIPL) Company Details
13.1.2 Jonassen Industrial Projects Limited (JIPL) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Jonassen Industrial Projects Limited (JIPL) Food Waste to Energy Introduction
13.1.4 Jonassen Industrial Projects Limited (JIPL) Revenue in Food Waste to Energy Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Jonassen Industrial Projects Limited (JIPL) Recent Development
13.2 Quantum Biopower
13.2.1 Quantum Biopower Company Details
13.2.2 Quantum Biopower Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Quantum Biopower Food Waste to Energy Introduction
13.2.4 Quantum Biopower Revenue in Food Waste to Energy Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Quantum Biopower Recent Development
13.3 Biogen
13.3.1 Biogen Company Details
13.3.2 Biogen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Biogen Food Waste to Energy Introduction
13.3.4 Biogen Revenue in Food Waste to Energy Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Biogen Recent Development
13.4 TOMRA Sorting GmbH
13.4.1 TOMRA Sorting GmbH Company Details
13.4.2 TOMRA Sorting GmbH Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 TOMRA Sorting GmbH Food Waste to Energy Introduction
13.4.4 TOMRA Sorting GmbH Revenue in Food Waste to Energy Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 TOMRA Sorting GmbH Recent Development
13.5 Fluence Corporation
13.5.1 Fluence Corporation Company Details
13.5.2 Fluence Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Fluence Corporation Food Waste to Energy Introduction
13.5.4 Fluence Corporation Revenue in Food Waste to Energy Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Fluence Corporation Recent Development
13.6 Clarke Energy
13.6.1 Clarke Energy Company Details
13.6.2 Clarke Energy Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Clarke Energy Food Waste to Energy Introduction
13.6.4 Clarke Energy Revenue in Food Waste to Energy Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Clarke Energy Recent Development
13.7 Tidy Planet Limited
13.7.1 Tidy Planet Limited Company Details
13.7.2 Tidy Planet Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Tidy Planet Limited Food Waste to Energy Introduction
13.7.4 Tidy Planet Limited Revenue in Food Waste to Energy Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Tidy Planet Limited Recent Development
13.8 A.C. Shropshire Ltd.
13.8.1 A.C. Shropshire Ltd. Company Details
13.8.2 A.C. Shropshire Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 A.C. Shropshire Ltd. Food Waste to Energy Introduction
13.8.4 A.C. Shropshire Ltd. Revenue in Food Waste to Energy Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 A.C. Shropshire Ltd. Recent Development
13.9 VAN DYK Recycling Solutions
13.9.1 VAN DYK Recycling Solutions Company Details
13.9.2 VAN DYK Recycling Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 VAN DYK Recycling Solutions Food Waste to Energy Introduction
13.9.4 VAN DYK Recycling Solutions Revenue in Food Waste to Energy Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 VAN DYK Recycling Solutions Recent Development
13.10 H2Flow Equipment Inc
13.10.1 H2Flow Equipment Inc Company Details
13.10.2 H2Flow Equipment Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 H2Flow Equipment Inc Food Waste to Energy Introduction
13.10.4 H2Flow Equipment Inc Revenue in Food Waste to Energy Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 H2Flow Equipment Inc Recent Development
13.11 Motecha, UAB
13.12 DKSH Group
13.13 JBI Water & Wastewater
13.14 GWE Biogas
13.15 Impact Bioenergy
13.16 Ecoson
Continued….
