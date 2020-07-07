Lord Global’s (OTC:LRDG) 27Health Inc. subsidiary partners with JA Lafayette Consulting Inc., a minority owned firm, to provide marketing and financing support to Black owned businesses in the U.S.

This market niche is in excess of 2 million businesses

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the current social climate in the U.S., 27Health Inc.(a fully owned subsidiary of Lord Global) has partnered with JA Lafayette Consulting Inc., a minority owned consulting firm that focuses on identifying marketing and financing opportunities to help create, expand and support Black Business in the U.S. Joseph Frontiere, CEO of Lord Global Corporation, said, “We believe that Black businesses matter, and that there is a unique opportunity to maximize our shareholder value by strategically partnering with African American companies, and we are excited to work with JA Lafayette Consulting Inc. to make a significant difference in this space.”



According to Joseph Akintolayo, President of JA Lafayette Consulting Inc., “One of the greatest challenges facing Black business space is access to capital. This partnership with 27Health Inc. will allow us to bring capital into our network of businesses and help them scale and grow. Our focus will be on well established businesses with substantial operations. We are impressed with 27Health Inc.’s creative structures that will enable us to finance fast growing businesses that have been starved for capital. We also are going to cross-market their innovative products such as the oral sanitizer powered by Covi-Guard and other health related products, especially due to the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Safe Harbor Statement

