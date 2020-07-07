Mizuho Americas Names Ronald Taylor Head of Diversity and Inclusion

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Ronald Taylor as Managing Director, Head of Diversity and Inclusion. In this role, he will lead the firm’s efforts furthering a culture that benefits from diverse life experiences, viewpoints, and expertise. Taylor will be based in New York, reporting to Jim Minogue, Chief Human Resources Officer.



Taylor’s hiring continues a commitment to diversity and inclusion at a time of heightened recognition of racial injustice. His primary focus will be to advance and promote our firm-wide policy of workplace equity.

“Our diversity and inclusion initiatives throughout the region continue to grow exponentially, generating momentum and opening new areas of opportunity daily,” said Teiji Teramoto, CEO & Chairman of Mizuho Americas. “I look forward to working closely with Ron to leverage our considerable accomplishments in this area and lead our firm in establishing new standards of excellence in equality.”

“We are proud of our D&I efforts to date,” said Jerry Rizzieri, President & CEO of Mizuho Securities USA LLC, “but we also recognize we have a long way to go. It’s important that Mizuho demonstrates, with authenticity, that we are committed to making the necessary changes needed to help rectify an injustice in our society. With Ron leading this area, we look forward to further strengthening our culture of inclusion and diversifying our workplace.”

Taylor brings more than 20 years of experience developing, implementing, and expanding diversity and inclusion initiatives. Before Mizuho, he served as Diversity Officer for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Prior to that, he served as a diversity consultant to EisnerAmper, the Food Bank for New York City, and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He also held diversity leadership roles at Deutsche Bank, Eisner, and KPMG.



Taylor is a member of the Advisory Board for Bronx Community College and is a Lifetime Member of the National Association of Black Accountants. He is a past recipient of the Michigan Association of CPAs Diversity Award, and served on Harlem’s Board of Directors for Major League Baseball’s Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities program and St. Anthony High School’s Board of Trustees.

Taylor holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management with an Accounting concentration from the University of Massachusetts.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho's operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at www.mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2019, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuho-fg.com

For inquiries, please contact:

Jim Gorman

Director, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1-212-282-3867

jim.gorman@mizuhogroup.com

Laura London

Vice President, Media Relations, Mizuho Americas

+1- 212-282-4446

laura.london@mizuhogroup.com