InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Launches Inaugural Stock2Me Podcast featuring William Santana Li Chairman and CEO of Knightscope

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the launch of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Stock2Me Podcast will feature a fascinating array of companies, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s inaugural podcast features William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO of Knightscope . Li is one of the most significant and disruptive influences within America’s $500 billion security industry.

Knightscope designs and builds Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs), which provide 24/7/365 security in a variety of different locations. Currently employed by a diverse range of customers, including pharmaceutical giant Merck, electronics conglomerate Samsung, movie theater operator Century Theatres, Florida State University and the Texas Children’s Hospital, Knightscope’s robots have consistently proven themselves with over one million operational hours in the field. These bots have assisted in the arrest of suspects involved in crimes ranging from armed robbery to hit-and-runs; in one case, the machines even prevented the breakout of a major fire.

With the goal of making the United States the safest country in the world, Knightscope is currently in the process of raising up to $50 million in growth capital ahead of a planned public listing on the Nasdaq exchange. Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Knightscope’s William Li in exploring how Knightscope is working to make America safer, one autonomous robot at a time.

The launch of The Stock2Me Podcast reinforces InvestorBrandNetwork’s commitment to the continued expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 14 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

“We are excited to introduce The Stock2Me Podcast, which will provide IBN with a new digital avenue to introduce some of America’s most cutting-edge corporations to our thousands of followers,” stated IBN’s director of podcast development Todd Armstrong. “This podcast will gain increased relevance as we continue to see both new and longtime investors alike shifting towards digital mediums as they seek to broaden their investment horizons and learn about emerging opportunities.”

