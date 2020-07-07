New Book Examines How the Existence of God Is Confirmed Through the Simplest Moments of Everyday Life

‘AL Thaahir; The Evidence, the Outer, the Manifest. Material Evidence For God's Presence’ by Sahar Maurice substantiates the teachings of the Quran through real-world examples

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Debut author Sahar Maurice has released “AL Thaahir; The Evidence, the Outer, the Manifest. Material Evidence For God's Presence,” a brief, digestible collection of proofs for the existence of God written in both English and German. Designed to help readers of all creeds develop a deeper understanding the Quran’s teachings, the book examines the meaning and historical context of key passages to demonstrate the prescience of the scripture.

Inspired by the majesty and complexity of the organic world, Maurice illustrates how evidence for the spiritual presence of God can be seen throughout nature. She cites passages from the Quran that explain and predict the design and functions of the natural environment and all living creatures within it, many of which offer revelations that would not be scientifically proven until the development of modern science. Ultimately, Maurice encourages readers to look more closely at the world around them and appreciate all that God has provided humankind.

“I began writing this research 30 years ago as I embarked on my own journey to know God and the truths presented through the Quran, and it naturally expanded into a book, ” Maurice said. “My hope is that others will read this book and feel empowered to seek and find God.”

A deep reflection on the many ways God can be recognized throughout creation, “AL Thaahir; The Evidence, the Outer, the Manifest. Material Evidence For God's Presence” encourages readers to slow down, take time to absorb the beauty of the world and connect with the Higher Power.

“AL Thaahir; The Evidence, the Outer, the Manifest. Material Evidence For God's Presence”

“AL Thaahir; die Beweise, das Äußere, das Offbenbare”

By Sahar Maurice

ISBN: 9781982281205 (softcover); 9781982281212 (electronic)

Available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press

About the author

Sahar Maurice is an author and designer who relates to the natural world of design. Originally from Cairo, Egypt, she holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the Faculty of Fine Arts and a master’s in design from the University of Chester. A passionate scholar of the German language, she studied German at the Goeth-Institut in Cairo and has carried on with various certificates including a 4-year course from the University of Chester. Maurice is also an enthusiast about the important value of religion. Her debut book, “AL Thaahir; The Evidence, the Outer, the Manifest. Material Evidence For God's Presence” is a culmination of her faith journey. She is now living with her husband and their daughter by the English-Welsh border of North Wales, Flintshire.

