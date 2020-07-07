Strong/MDI Screen Systems Announces Agreement with RealD to Expand Availability of Precision White Cinema Screen Utilizing RealD Reflective Technology

/EIN News/ -- Joliette, Quebec, Canada, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN), and a leader in projection screen manufacturing and optical coating development for cinemas, commercial venues and amusement parks worldwide (“Strong MDI”), is pleased to announce its Precision White Cinema Screen will now be available for use by all cinemas worldwide.



“We have found over the years that by utilizing RealD’s Precision White technology, our Precision White Cinema Screen offers superior half gain angle and uniformity delivering a precise image in 2D or 3D,” commented François Barrette, Vice President and General Manager, at Strong MDI.

“We were the very first company to be licensed by RealD over seven years ago to produce the Precision White Cinema Screen for cinemas using their RealD system,” added Ray Boegner, President, Strong MDI. “We value our partnership with RealD and are excited to expand Strong MDI’s offerings to include this screen technology to all cinema operators globally.”

“We have a long history of delivering best-in-class technology to our customers through our partnership with Ray, Francois and the Strong MDI team,” said Travis Reid, RealD’s President of Worldwide Cinema. “We are proud of this further extension of our relationship.”

Those wishing to obtain more information regarding Strong MDI’s cinema screens and other products are invited to contact management directly, either by phone at 877-755-3795 or by email at francois.barrette@strongmdi.com.

About Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc.

Strong/MDI Screen Systems, Inc., a Ballantyne Strong, Inc. company, is a projection screen manufacturer located in Joliette, Canada. It manufactures 2D and 3D screens, specialty screens, motorized screen systems, custom structures and masking motors for clients worldwide. Strong/MDI Screen Systems is also known for the development of highly sophisticated coatings for projection surfaces.

About Ballantyne Strong, Inc.

Ballantyne Strong ( www.ballantynestrong.com ) and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including the design, integration and installation of technology solutions for a broad range of applications; development and delivery of out-of-home messaging, advertising and communications; manufacturing of projection screens; and providing managed services including monitoring of networked equipment. The Company focuses on serving the entertainment, retail and advertising markets.

About RealD Inc.

Named three times as “Most Innovative Company” by Fast Company, RealD’s mission is to perfect the visual experience on every screen and on every device. RealD pioneered digital 3D cinema and today has the world's largest 3D cinema platform with well over 2 billion people having experienced a movie in RealD 3D. RealD’s network of theaters includes more than 30,000 installed screens in 75 countries with over 1,200 exhibition partners. As the world’s premier visual technology innovator, RealD designs and licenses cutting-edge technologies that enable a premium viewing experience in the theater and on mobile and personal devices.

RealD has offices in Beverly Hills, Boulder, London, Moscow, Shanghai, Beijing, Hong Kong and Tokyo. For more information, please visit our website at www.reald.com

