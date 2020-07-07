Super League Gaming to Present at COVID-19 Webinar Hosted by Maxim Group on July 9th, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (NASDAQ: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, announced today that the company’s management has been invited to present at The Emergence of eSports webinar, presented by Maxim Group and M-Vest on Thursday July 9th, 2020.



Super League Gaming will participate in a panel discussion on the emergence of esports. In contrast to many other industries that have been experiencing significant setbacks as a result of COVID-19, the global pandemic has arguably served as a positive catalyst for the world of eSports – an industry that continues to evolve and further expand to new audiences. Topics to be discussed on the panel include:

“What exactly is esports and what factors are driving the market?”

“Who are the major players involved and what do they do?”

“What is the future of esports?”

“How has the global pandemic shifted the focus of the industry?”

To access the panel discussion, please RSVP .

Webinar Details:

Panel Session Title: The Emergence of eSports

The Emergence of eSports Date and Time: Thursday, July 9, 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming ( Nasdaq: SLGG ) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth.

Investor Relations:

Sean McGowan and Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

SLG@GatewayIR.com