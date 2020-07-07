Slinger Bag Partners With DAHCOR, Known For Pioneering The Next-Generation of Tennis Customization

/EIN News/ -- Slinger Bag to be exclusive tennis ball launcher at DAHCOR Tennis Center in Portugal

BALTIMORE, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag , Inc. (OTC: SLBG) a sports brand dedicated to innovating game improvement equipment, with an initial focus on the global tennis market, today announced an exclusive partnership with tennis brand DAHCOR and its new DAHCOR Tennis Center (DTC) in Sintra, Portugal. As part of the multi-year partnership, Slinger Bag will be the exclusive tennis ball launcher effective immediately and will become integral to both private lessons and academy training sessions as well as being available for all players to rent.

The Slinger Bag is the first truly portable ball launcher for tennis players of all abilities, providing a 24/7 training partner and enabling players to play tennis more often.



DAHCOR is a pioneer of the Tennis industry in the 21st century, providing players around the globe with the highest level of customization for their tennis racquets, apparel, footwear and bags. Every racquet is produced by hand through DAHCOR’s Build Your Own (B.Y.O.) system enabling consumers to choose the racquets’ specifications, colors, graphics and finishes. The DAHCOR Tennis Center, which will have its soft opening by the end of July, wants to be the “Disneyland” for tennis lovers. The Tennis Center will feature the Outperformance concept within its 16-player residential facility run by top ATP and WTA coaches, and will use Slinger Bag as one of its outperformance teaching tools. DTC will be the only tennis academy in the world using Artificial Intelligence on its courts through DAHCOR’s Nothing Artificial About It (NAAI) Technology; its algorithm provides all the data from a racket sensor, smart court and hawk eye in real time and in one single app.

“It makes perfect sense to join forces with a tennis technology leader, such as Slinger Bag,” said Ricardo Dahcor, founder of DAHCOR. “Their tennis ball launcher is an ideal solution for players of all ages and abilities. It is equally important to the sport of tennis by increasing the number of play sessions, especially during today’s social distancing challenges. I’ve been hitting with my Slinger Bag daily for the past two months; it has certainly saved me during lockdown. It's great to have this professional level launcher to teach the next generation of tennis players throughout our various on-site programs.”

Mike Ballardie, chief executive officer of Slinger Bag, said, “I have been aware of DAHCOR since joining Slinger in early 2019 and, after spending time with Ricardo and visiting the DTC, I knew we had to be involved. This partnership is an excellent opportunity not only to fast track the development of tennis talent, but also, to have Slinger Bag used daily by players at this fantastic facility. This will be a very important partnership long term for Slinger Bag and I am delighted to be a part of everything that Ricardo is doing. He is a true tennis pioneer.”

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com/ .

About Dahcor: DAHCOR develops made to measure Tennis equipment, for players who look for individuality on their gear. Each product is built with the technology and expertise previously reserved solely for the Champions. DAHCOR is a Portuguese brand that aims for first-class products with incomparable performance and aesthetics, through small production runs, exclusive limited editions, unique custom graphics, and extreme quality control. After 2 years of exhaustively working on R&D, DAHCOR went live across the globe on January 24, 2019 with the motto "One racket, one player at the time"

About Slinger Bag®: Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $1 Million in sales of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive), Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

