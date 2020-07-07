Hub Group Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2020

/EIN News/ -- OAK BROOK, Ill., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive has selected Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) as a recipient of an SDCE 100 Award for 2020.



The SDCE 100 spotlights successful and innovative projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium and large enterprises across the range of supply chain functions. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects also show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“Hub Group is honored to have been awarded the SDCE 100 for having a Top Supply Chain Project for 2020,” said Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager. “Our project, which was for a private-equity owned CPG food company, showcases what we do for all our customers. We analyze their supply chain, design innovative, streamlined solutions and apply technology that allows for 24/7 visibility and continuous optimization – all while reducing cost and waste in the process.”

“Innovation is essential in driving the supply chain industry forward, and thanks to these valuable partnerships, companies of all sizes are able to achieve success in projects that matter,” says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “From business intelligence systems and supply and demand planning to inventory reduction and procurement solutions, the SDCE 100 offers proof-of-concept that with the right planning and execution, anything is possible.”

About Hub Group

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with approximately $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 4,800 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit hubgroup.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us at www.SDCExec.com .

