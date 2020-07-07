New way to connect with business schools virtually launches July 7

The MBA Tour, a subsidiary of GMAC, brings together the world’s leading business schools, a new matching algorithm and virtual format to help b-school applicants stay on their journey to an MBA or business master’s degree

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many candidates, now may be an ideal time to apply to a graduate business school program. Whether looking to change industries, pivot their professional path or work to make their career more ‘recession proof,’ hundreds of thousands of applicants around the world are looking for an opportunity to upskill, reskill and strengthen their value to employers. Leading business schools from around the globe are keen to connect with candidates for their fall 2020 and spring 2021 cohorts , and with most programs going online for now, it’s opened literally a whole new world of possibilities from which to choose.



In the past, candidates from around the world flocked to traditional tour events that served to connect b-school aspirants with schools in person – these events hold a great deal of value for both the applicants and the schools, to meet face-to-face, ask questions and evaluate one another … but COVID-19 has eliminated the ability for school representatives to travel around the world for these events, so like many other things, the tours have gone online.

Highlights of The MBA Tour virtual tour:

Custom algorithm for matching candidates with schools – a new algorithm developed exclusively for The MBA Tour helps match tour attendees with schools for small group meetups – no other tour boasts this kind of data-driven technology





The world’s most sought after business school programs are participating – including Harvard, Wharton, Chicago Booth, Columbia, UC Berkley, INSEAD, IESE, Yale and more





The only tour from the makers of The Official GMAT exam – your best source for putting your best foot forward with your application, plus exclusive GMAT exam information and promotions





Hear feedback from current students and alums





Ask questions and learn from admissions experts about applying to, getting accepted and financing school





Get rewarded for your interactivity within the immersive virtual experience - with prizes and exclusive giveaways for attendees

“In a COVID-19 environment, candidates and schools need and deserve a data-driven virtual platform from which they can connect and learn about one another,” said Petia Whitmore, Managing Director of The MBA Tour. “Utilizing GMAC’s data science platform and industry insights gained over a number of years, we’ve taken the tour experience online, leveraging our technology to match candidates with schools using a custom-designed algorithm to help create smart connections between candidates and business schools.”

In a world that can change in an instant, an MBA may be your safest bet for long-term career success. Business schools are rapidly adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic; and candidates are encouraged to bring their questions about deadlines, deferrals, online learning and the student experience.

The virtual tour kicks off on July 7 and runs through October. Events are scheduled for time zones across the globe for convenience and local information and offers. Registration is complimentary; find the calendar and list of participating schools at: thembatour.com/virtual

The MBA Tour is a subsidiary of the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) and supports business schools’ global recruiting efforts by organizing business education-focused events around the world.

About GMAC

The Graduate Management Admission Council™ (GMAC™) is a mission-driven association of leading graduate business schools worldwide. Founded in 1953, we are committed to creating solutions for business schools and candidates to better discover, evaluate and connect with each other. We work on behalf of the schools and the graduate management education community, and guide candidates on their journey to higher education, to ensure that no talent goes undiscovered.

GMAC provides world-class research, professional development opportunities and assessments for the graduate management education industry, designed to advance the art and science of admissions. Owned and administered by GMAC, the Graduate Management Admission Test™ (GMAT™) exam is the most widely used graduate business school assessment, recognized by more than 7,000 programs worldwide. Other GMAC assessments include the NMAT by GMAC™ (NMAT™) exam, for entrance into graduate management programs in India, Nigeria, the Philippines, and South Africa, and the Executive Assessment (EA), which supports the admissions needs of more than 160 programs around the world.

Our flagship portal for graduate management education resources and information, www.mba.com, receives over 7 million visits a year and features the Program Finder matching tool and GMASS™ search service, a data-driven technology that helps connect candidates and business schools. These platforms are part of GMAC Connect, a suite of services that help schools attract students through recruiting solutions that marry our market intelligence, data, reach and candidate touchpoints.

Subsidiaries of GMAC include UK-based online publishing company BusinessBecause, a content-rich destination that helps students identify the right-fit business schools during the critical consideration and selection phases of their journey, and The MBA Tour, which supports business schools’ global recruiting efforts by organizing business education-focused events around the world.

GMAC is a global organization with offices in China, India, Singapore, United Kingdom and the United States. To learn more about our work, please visit www.gmac.com.

Media contact:

Geoffrey Basye, Director of Media Relations, GMAC

+1 (202) 271-1529 or gbasye@gmac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01275387-a860-4ae1-8864-2ee56bc1c955

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d679ddef-194b-4399-88ef-d797b73a3689