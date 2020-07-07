Global Polyols Market Worth $ 4.35 billion by 2026 | CAGR: 4.74%: Global Market Estimates
/EIN News/ -- MUMBAI, India, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global polyols market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.35 billion by 2026. Growing demand for low calorie food ingredients among consumers is driving the market growth for polyols. Also, increasing use of natural ingredients in nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and cosmeceuticals is further expected to propel the market growth for polyol sweeteners over the coming years.
Browse 145 Market Data Tables and 89 Figures spread through 225 Pages on "Global Polyols Market - Forecasts to 2026" https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-polyols-market-2119
By Type (Erythritol, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysates [HSH], Isomalt, Lactitol, Maltitol, Mannitol, Sorbitol, Xylitol), By End Use (Pharmaceutical Industry, Food Industry, Beverage Industry, Personal Care Industry), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, CSA), Company Market Share & Competitor Analysis
Key Market Insights:
- The global polyols market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.98 billion in 2019
- The food & beverage segment is estimated to dominate the global market in terms of application from 2020 to 2026
- The sorbitol type segment accounted for 42% share of the global polyols market in 2019
- The polyols market in terms of region is dominated by Europe and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR% over the coming years
- Major players in the polyols market include: Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E.I. Du Point De Nemours and Company, Roquette Frères S.A., Tereos Starch & Sweeteners, Südzucker AG, Ingredion Incorporated, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Gulshan Polyols Limited, Batory Foods, B Food Science Co., Ltd. and Dfi Corporation among others
Browse the Global Polyols Market Report @: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-polyols-market-2119
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
- Sorbitol
- Erythritol
- Maltitol
- Isomalt
- Xylitol
- Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysates [HSH]
- Lactitol
- Mannitol
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2026)
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Food Industry
- Beverage Industry
- Personal Care Industry
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2026)
-
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
-
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
-
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
-
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
-
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Email: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 602 666 7238