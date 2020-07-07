American Energy Retains PCAOB Auditor, Sights Are Set On Future Up-Listing

/EIN News/ -- ALLENTOWN, PA, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --American Energy Partners, Inc. (“American Energy”) (PINK: AEPT), a diversified energy company, today announces the engagement of PCAOB auditor, Assurance Dimensions (“Assurance”).



Assurance will audit the consolidated balance sheet of the Company as of December 31, 2018 and 2019 and the related consolidated statements of operations, comprehensive income, stockholders’ equity, cash flows, and the related notes and schedules (collectively referred to as the financial statements) for the year then ended. Based on their audit, Assurance will issue a written report on American Energy’s financial statements and schedules supporting the financial statements, all of which are to be included in the annual report proposed to be filed by American Energy under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

American Energy CEO Brad Domitrovitsch offered this for comment, “Completing this audit is the first step towards being a fully reporting company. We look forward to the degree of transparency and trust our stakeholders will be afforded upon completion. We strive for integrity in all things as a company, and proving out our financials through a third-party audit will affirm that objective.” When asked about next steps, Mr. Domitrovitsch replied, “Although these are early stages, we see up-listing as the next logical step to being a fully reporting, listed company.”

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT)

AEPT and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water remediation meet technology. Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy services sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy, and governmental sectors.

