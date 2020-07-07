Coronavirus: African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases as of 7 July 2020 9am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (491,750) deaths (11,622), and recoveries (236,366) by region:
Central (38,144 cases; 805 deaths; 20,657 recoveries): Burundi (191; 1; 128), Cameroon (14,524; 342; 10,360), CAR (4,033; 52; 970), Chad (872; 74; 787), Congo (1,557; 44; 501), DRC (7,432; 182; 3,226), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,743; 46; 2,574), Sao Tome & Principe (721; 13; 269)
Eastern (40,491; 1,136; 19,263): Comoros (311; 7; 296), Djibouti (4,822; 55; 4,610), Eritrea (215; 0; 56), Ethiopia (5,846; 103; 2,430), Kenya (8,067; 164; 2,414), Madagascar (3,250; 33; 1,135), Mauritius (341; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,113; 3; 575), Seychelles (80; 0; 11), Somalia (2,997; 92; 1,014), South Sudan (2,093; 40; 649), Sudan (9,894; 608; 4,673), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (953; 0; 892)
*Northern (113,666; 4,823; 46,057):*Algeria (15,941; 952; 11,492), Egypt (76,222; 3,422; 21,238), Libya (1,046; 32; 261), Mauritania (4,879; 130; 1,844), Morocco (14,379; 237; 10,173), Tunisia (1,199; 50; 1,049)
Southern (213,134; 3,409; 100,726): Angola (353; 19; 108), Botswana (277; 1; 31), Eswatini (1,011; 13; 564), Lesotho (91; 0; 11), Malawi (1,818; 19; 317), Mozambique (1,012; 8; 277), Namibia (485; 0; 25), South Africa (205,721; 3,310; 97,848), Zambia (1,632; 30; 1,348), Zimbabwe (734; 9; 197)
Western (86,315; 1,449; 49,663): Benin (1,199; 21; 333), Burkina Faso (1,003; 53; 860), Cape Verde (1,463; 17; 722), Côte d'Ivoire (10,966; 75; 5,384), Gambia (61; 3; 27), Ghana (21,077; 129; 16,070), Guinea (5,450; 33; 4,392), Guinea-Bissau (1,790; 25; 710), Liberia (891; 39; 377), Mali (2,331; 119; 1,547), Niger (1,093; 68; 968), Nigeria (29,286; 654; 11,828), Senegal (7,478; 136; 4,909), Sierra Leone (1,547; 62; 1,086), Togo (680; 15; 450)