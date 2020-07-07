Amdocs to Provide Globe Telecom Customers With Rapid & Safe In-Store Experience to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges

Multi-queue management system and omnichannel appointment scheduling will significantly reduce waiting time while maintaining social distancing

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has expanded its agreement with Globe Telecom, one of the Philippines’ largest telecommunications providers, to include the deployment of a customer flow management system at retail stores, enabling safe and expedited customer interactions.



According to the agreement, Amdocs will deploy the system – a hundred percent agile-based implementation – in partnership with Q-nomy , at 150 stores of Globe. The deployment, which includes an effective multi-channel in-store queue management, appointment scheduling and customer flow orchestration platform, helps keep customer wait time in-store to a minimum by providing continuous notifications, with scheduling and routing based on customer needs and customer care executive skills. The customer experience will be further improved by the deployment of interactive kiosks and digital signage within stores.

“As our lives transition to a new ‘normal’ and the economy gradually reopens in accordance with government guidelines, we are ensuring complete safety for customers visiting our retail stores,” said Bernie Llamzon, Executive Vice President and Head of Channel Management at Globe Telecom. “The queue management system will not only ensure effective social distancing but also provide a more personalized and enhanced ‘digital like’ in-store experience.”

“This is a very significant deployment as economies begin to reopen and customer safety and experience become even more critical,” said Gary Miles chief marketing officer at Amdocs. “In a digital-first world, it is crucial for businesses to adapt to customers’ evolving preferences and needs. This means offering them a seamless transition and experience when switching from digital channels to physical stores via a ‘one-tap’ response to queries – without making consumers wait either in the digital or physical world.”

"At times like these, customer flow management systems show their true strength," added Eran Reuveni, VP Product Strategy at Q-nomy. "A solution that could, a year ago, be tuned to streamline operations is now being utilized to help maintain public safety. This flexibility enables businesses to adapt quickly and deliver the customer experience that is right for today, not yesterday."

