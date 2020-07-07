Learning A-Z Named a Top Company to Work for in Arizona for the Sixth Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth year in a row, AZCentral.com (part of the USA TODAY network) has named Learning A-Z one of the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona. In 2020, only 120 companies in Arizona earned the honor of making this list.



AZCentral.com’s Top Companies to Work for in Arizona is a survey competition to determine which participants are the best employers. The process is managed by Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. BCG conducted two surveys to gather detailed data about employer benefits and policies and employee engagement and satisfaction. BCG analyzed the data and determined the winners, who were then published by AZCentral.com.

Learning A-Z was recognized in the “Medium Company Listings,” which includes companies with 100 to 999 employees. The education technology leader is headquartered in Tucson and employs 380 people in Arizona and across the United States.

“Top companies are the result of employing the top people in their fields, and being named to this list is particularly meaningful this year,” said Lisa O’Masta, president of Learning A-Z. “Amidst all of the changes happening in schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our employees have been steadfast in their support of teachers, administrators, and families. Whether students are learning in the classroom, in a virtual environment, or in a blended learning model, they are benefitting from the vast expertise of our employees, many of whom are former teachers. Making the Top Companies list again demonstrates how much our employees enjoy their work and love working for this company.”

According to the AZCentral.com listing, “The culture and passion that Learning A-Z employees bring to work with them on a daily basis makes the organization a ‘best’ place to work. The organization cultivates an environment of entrepreneurial spirit, gratitude and trust in one another by offering fun, connecting activities such as employee outings and charitable events and a company calendar contest with photography from staff members.”

The Top Companies celebration event will be held October 8 in Chandler, Arizona. For information on the Top Companies to Work for in Arizona, visit: https://topcompaniesarizona.com/

About Learning A–Z

Learning A-Z® is a literacy-focused PreK-6 educational provider of technology-enabled learning solutions. Our products blend traditional teacher-led instruction with robust online resources to make teaching more effective and efficient, practice more accessible and personalized, assessment more strategic and automated, and learning more informed and proactive. Our suite of products includes: Raz-Plus®, Reading A-Z®, Raz-Kids®, Headsprout®, Science A-Z®, Writing A-Z™, and Vocabulary A-Z™. Learning A-Z products are used by more than 8 million students in more than 170 countries. Learning A-Z is a business unit of Cambium Learning® Group, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.learninga-z.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group believes every student has great potential, teachers are mission-critical, and data, instruction and practice work together to drive performance. With a portfolio of award-winning brands, Cambium Learning Group’s digital and blended curriculum, professional learning, and assessment solutions drive proficiency, equity, and other learning outcomes in classrooms everywhere. Brands include Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K-2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional learning for teachers), Cambium Assessment (innovative state- and district-level assessment solutions), and VKidz® Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science).

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com.

