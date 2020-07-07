Global Alternative Data Market expected to witness 22.6% CAGR (2020-2026)-Market Insights, analysis, trends and forecast
Alternative Data Market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2019. Growing at a high CAGR of 22.6% between 2020 and 2026 it's estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2026.
Looking ahead, lenders will likely continue to try to find ways to incorporate alternative data into their credit decisions, particularly those focused on reaching underbanked populations.”KOLKATA, INDIA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, “The Global Alternative Data Market will grow at 22.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2026, as per the latest market research report titled Global Alternative Data Market (By Data Type – Sentiment Data, Geo-Location Data, Credit/Debit Card Data, Satellite Data, Web User Data, Patient Record Data, Mobile App User Data, Email Receipts, and Others. By application - Automotive, Retail, Energy, IT Telecommunications, BFSI, Transportation Logistics, and Others. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)– Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019-2026, by Sheer Analytics & Insights Pvt. Ltd. The market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2026.
— Sally Taylor, B2B Scores VP and GM
Alternative Data is known as collection, cleansing, packaging, modeling, and distribution of large and complex structured and unstructured data sources in order to enhance investment returns and build market insights. It is expected to transform the face of investment management over the next couple of decades. The need for utilizing information benefit over competitors is considered to be the major driving factor for the adoption of alternative data across the world. Moreover, companies are figuring out multiple ideas with the help of alternative data that can support a significant investment decision. This information advantage of alternative data over competitors is expected to fuel market growth rapidly over the forecast period. However, higher risk as compared to conventional data and risk associated with sourcing and handling data is expected to restrict the market growth to some extent. Apart from this, increasing use of social media, online communities, communication metadata, news feeds, satellite imagery, and geospatial information for estimates are expected to be a market opportunity for alternate data market in the forecast period.
The primary key players in the Alternative Data Market include Eagle Alpha Lt, YipitData, 7Park Data, Inc., M Science LLC, App Annie Inc, Talkingdata, The nPD Group, Inc, JWN Energy, Geotab Inc, Jumpshot, Quandl Inc., and Convergence Inc.
The Global Alternative Data Market Has Been Segmented into:
Global Alternative Data Market: By Data Type
• Sentiment Data
• Geo-location Data
• Credit/Debit Card Data
• Satellite Data
• Email Receipts
• Web User Data
• Mobile App User Data
• Others
Global Alternative Data Market: By Application
• Automotive
• Retail
• Energy
• BFSI
• Healthcare
• IT Telecommunications
• Transportation Logistics
• Others (Travels, Real Estate etc.)
Global Alternative Data Market: By Region
• North America
o USA
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Spain
o Italy
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o India
o China
o Japan
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America, Middle East & Africa
o Brazil
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of LAMEA
Our Other Top Selling Reports:
Global Agricultural Drones Market (By Product - Hardware {Fixed Wing Drones, Rotary Wing Drones, and Hybrid Drones}, and Software {Data Management Software, Data Analysis Software, Imaging Software, and Others}. By System - Controller System, Propulsion System, Camera System, and Navigation System. By applications - Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Variable Rate Application, Crop Spraying, Livestock Monitoring, Agricultural Photography. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)– Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019 – 2026.
Global Favipiravir Market (By Packaging Type - 20 Tablets/Box, and 40 Tablets/Box. By Diseases - Influenza Viruses, Coronavirus (COVID-19), Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Ebola, and Others. By End-User - Hospital, Clinics, Drug Store, and Others. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)– Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2019 – 2026
Geographically, The Alternative Data Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
About Us
The global Market Research Industry over a period of time has evolved from being a value proposition driven to become client oriented and output driven.
Sheer Analytics and Insights as a firm has been created to balance the client’s requirements without compromising the core values of Market research in –terms of quality, factual correctness, market awareness, and analysis. Sheer Analytics and Insights goes back to the root of Market Research in terms of TAM (Total Available Market) and PAM (Potential Available Market) and assess the same quantifying all Push and Pull factors.
We in our process provide balance client requirements with value research and create multiple delivery options in terms of products where the client can choose from our varied basket of off the shelf and custom deliverables.
Our products include quick turnaround datasets, TAM/PAM Analysis to full-fledged deep dive research on top trending markets.
Our Key Products
Syndicate Reports: Deep Dive research reports with cross-sectional analysis
Executive Edition: Short Deliverable report focusing on the Top market analysis
Custom Enquiry: Customized Client Reports created in as per client requirements
Passport reports: Database reports
TAM/PAM Analysis: Datasets along with crisp market insights
Sheer Analytics and Insights cover majorly eight industry verticals, including chemicals, life science, communications, electronics, materials, consumer goods, defense, and BFSI sector.
Copyright © 2020 Sheer Analytics and Insights
All Rights Reserved. This document contains highly confidential information and is the sole property of the Company. No part of it may be circulated, copied, quoted, or otherwise reproduced without the approval of the company.
Gaurav Bhushan
Sheer Analytics and Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 414-240-5010
email us here