Global Alternative Data Market expected to witness 22.6% CAGR (2020-2026)-Market Insights, analysis, trends and forecast

Alternative Data Market Infographics

Alternative Data Market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2019. Growing at a high CAGR of 22.6% between 2020 and 2026 it's estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2026.

Looking ahead, lenders will likely continue to try to find ways to incorporate alternative data into their credit decisions, particularly those focused on reaching underbanked populations.” — Sally Taylor, B2B Scores VP and GM