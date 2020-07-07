Global Bike Helmet Market Analysis 2020 – Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2026
Bike Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Bike Helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35.92% in 2017. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33.55%. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Bike Helmet 3900 market in 2020.
COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.
The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Bike Helmet 3900 industry.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Vista Outdoor
Dorel
Specialized
Trek Bicycle
Merida
Giant
ABUS
Mavic
Scott Sports
KASK
MET
OGK KABUTO
Uvex
POC
Urge
Orbea
GUB
LAS helmets
Strategic Sports
One Industries
Limar
Fox Racing
Lazer
Louis Garneau
Moon Helmet
Rudy Project
Shenghong Sports
HardnutZ
SenHai Sports Goods
Bike Helmet Breakdown Data by Type
MTB Helmets
Road Helmets
Sport Helmets
Bike Helmet Breakdown Data by Application
Commuter & Recreation
Sport Games
Competition Analysis
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Bike Helmet market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Bike Helmet market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Bike Helmet market.
Report covers:
Comprehensive research methodology of Global Bike Helmet Market.
This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.
An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Bike Helmet Market.
Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Bike Helmet Market.
Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues
Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players
Some points from table of content:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Bike Helmet Competitor Landscape by Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Vista Outdoor
11.1.1 Vista Outdoor Corporation Information
11.1.2 Vista Outdoor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Vista Outdoor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Vista Outdoor Bike Helmet Products Offered
11.1.5 Vista Outdoor Recent Development
11.2 Dorel
11.3 Specialized
11.4 Trek Bicycle
11.5 Merida
11.6 Giant
11.7 ABUS
11.8 Mavic
11.9 Scott Sports
11.10 KASK
11.1 Vista Outdoor
11.12 OGK KABUTO
11.13 Uvex
11.14 POC
11.15 Urge
11.16 Orbea
11.17 GUB
11.18 LAS helmets
11.19 Strategic Sports
11.20 One Industries
11.21 Limar
11.22 Fox Racing
11.23 Lazer
11.24 Louis Garneau
11.25 Moon Helmet
11.26 Rudy Project
11.27 Shenghong Sports
11.28 HardnutZ
11.29 SenHai Sports Goods
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
