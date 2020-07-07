Coronavirus - Seychelles: New COVID-19 cases detected on board Spanish fishing vessel

10 new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected on board two of the Spanish fishing vessels during a scheduled assessment of the fleet by the Public Health Authority on Sunday 5th July 2020.

The assessment is setup as a routine to verify the status of the manners who have been in contact with other seafarers who tested positive for the virus.

The positive crew members are all well, without any symptoms of the infection and are in isolation on the respective vessels.

Initial tests on board the two ships revealed 6 cases of COVID-19. Of these 6 crew members, 4 have now tested negative for the virus, while 2 are still positive.

The number of positive COVID-19 on board all the vessels totals 80.

More details will be provided in the press conference tomorrow Tuesday 7th July 2020.