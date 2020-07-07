To Conquer All Terrains - Addmotor Releases 1000W Mid-Drive Electric Bike

EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riding an electric bike for errands during the COVID-19 pandemic keeps you healthy and active. The sales of electric bikes reached spike high than ever.



Designed for the most demanding conditions makes it instantly versatile, Addmotor Wildtan M-5600 are built to be taken up hills, down log roads, and through wooded areas where regular city electric bikes would not be equipped to handle...



This time Addmotor Wildtan M-5600 features 1000W Mid-Drive Motor which is built for hunting and rugged terrain. Bafang BBSHD 1000W motor has a maximum torque of 160 N.m, will provide the rider with great explosive force when starting the system. Highly strong and efficient, this motor greatly enhances riding joy and is suitable for mountain bikes and sand bikes which are the favorites of riders who love challenges as well as transport bikes.



The M-5600 features a broad, rugged 6061 ARC Aluminum Alloy frame that can easily carry you as well as your gear. Integrated into the frame is the hunter bike's 17.5Ah Panasonic battery with USB charging port, which easily delivers 50-60 miles on a full charge.



The Wildtan M-5600's hunting-specific build sort of makes it the ultimate e-bike for any condition. It works on roads as remarkably as it does off-road, and on most inclines too. Built with a knob that lets you control dampening on your suspension, the Wildtan M-5600 gives you the ability to adjust your ride's smoothness too, just by tightening or loosening your suspension based on the kind of road you're on. Up to 120mm of travel on the front fork suspension means even the harshest or rockiest of terrains are relatively easy to ride on.



The e-bike also features a Shimano thumb gear-shifter for up to 9 gears, allowing you to take the bike to speeds of up to 30mph. Besides, 5 levels Pedal Assist System makes each pedal stroke suddenly seems a little easier. If you want to free your legs, a throttle on the right handlebar that lets you move without pedaling.



So needless to say that it works pretty well in ALL sorts of situations, by virtue of its design. Although a tiger is at its best when it's out in the wild, if you know what I mean! Either which way, the Wildtan M-5600 is built to be a performance e-bike, that can get you from A to B with ease, without noise, and if you opt for that camo paint job, without being spotted too!

