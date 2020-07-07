Becca Ingle and Tamim Hamid Sit Down with Candice Georgiadis
Can you share 5 examples of how travel and hospitality companies will be adjusting over the next five years to the new ways that consumers like to travel?
I think they will be working heavily with influencers to highlight destinations and already are. I know it is going to change drastically after the pandemic and I am not sure what that will look like. I do think hospitality and travel companies will move more to app functionalities for the consumer. I have seen this very successful with four season’s resorts, where you can log into the app to check in and virtually chat with any hotel rep about your needs.
You are a “travel insider”. How would you describe your “perfect vacation experience”?
I would say it would start with from start to finish booking the trip, the communication prior and during the experience, and the memories made. My “perfect vacation experience” would be first class seats to a tropical island, with a concierge team waiting for us in our own private shuttle, to a 5 star resort that has 5 star restaurants and every on-site kid amenity you can think of. When you are traveling with young children, anything catered to make their life easier makes your life easier.
Can you share with our readers how have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?
Especially during these times I have enjoyed being able to use my platform to give back with giveaways every week that will benefit people right now. I recently did one for an adult bike and a children’s bike at the same time, and it felt really good to know these bikes would help with peoples health/stress at such a trying time in the world. Complete reading the interview here.
Tamim Hamid, inventor and CEO of Theradome
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?
Beauty tech is in its infancy as physics will solve many biomedical issues. Unfortunately, today the beauty industry does not have many physicists working in it. Physicians and chemists have reached their limit with their tools.
We are excited that the next generation of beauty tech tools will be mostly at-home products and the quality and efficacy of these products will improve substantially.
Integrating medical grade at-home devices with apps will allow better relationships with clinicians, stylists, friends and family. This will allow better management and outcomes.
Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
It concerns me that unscrupulous medical and non-medical professionals promise clinical benefits with very little proof or evidence. This should be addressed but unfortunately money talks and gives some professionals too much authority.
Products with little or no benefits along with too many claims. The FTC/FDA and others are trying to combat this but they have a long way to go because professional sponsors are paid well to promote these types of products.
Consumers can be easily fooled and driven to medical procedures based on very little information. Sometimes these procedures and solutions are very risky. There should be strict guidelines for submitting procedures that have gone wrong to an independent organization as well as strict oversight.
You are an expert in science and technology. Can you share 5 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful” with tech? (Please share a story or example for each.)
Always try to go to higher altitudes, the higher the altitude the better it is for your body. The body works much better when there is a lack of oxygen, it actually has to work harder. When it works harder it becomes more efficient. There are many clinical studies showing that lack of oxygen (hypoxia) actually increases well being and people living in high altitudes live longer than people living at sea level.
The human body was meant to keep moving, the more we move the less we age, always keep moving. Stagnation brings negative thoughts, one has to be fluid in life and moving helps with feeling beautiful.
The two absolute best exercises to keep young and beautiful are yoga and swimming. Yoga helps with oxygen and breathing, and swimming has no impact on joints. Both stimulate every muscle, tendon, ligament, tissue in every part of your body, including one’s face!
Everyone should be using a steam spa as this allows the body to open up as the skin, sometimes referred to as the third lung. Most people do not realize that the body’s lymph system needs to be flowing to allow proper blood flow.
Try the new red LED beds, these are similar to the tanning beds where one lies in a full length array of LED lights. The benefits of red light have been proven for many cardiovascular conditions. Read the rest of this fascinating interview here.
