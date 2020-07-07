New Haven Barracks / DUI #2, Operating Under Suspension or revocation of license, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20B501663
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07-06-20 2125
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 116 N Town of Bristol
VIOLATION:
Johnson- DUI #2, Operating Under Suspension or revocation of license,
Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
Delibac- Providing False Reports to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Patrick Johnson
AGE:30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT
ACCUSED: Trisha Delibac
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07-06-2020 at approximately 21:25hrs the Vermont State Police attempted to
stop a motor vehicle on VT RT 116 N in the Town of Bristol. The vehicle failed
to yield and continued at a high rate of speed on VT RT 116 N. As Troopers were
attempting to catch up to the vehicle it turned onto LaRose Ln in the Town of
Bristol.
The vehicle subsequently pulled into a driveway and the operator and passenger
fled on foot. Troopers later located both individuals hiding in a nearby wooded area and identified them as Patrick
Johnson (30) of Alburg, VT and Trisha Delibac (21) of Winooski VT.
During the investigation, Troopers determined Johnson had been operating the
vehicle. While speaking with Johnson, Troopers detected indicators of
impairment. Johnson was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest
for DUI #2, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle and
Operating under Suspension or Revocation of License.
During the investigation, Delibac provided false information to Troopers in an
attempt to deflect their investigation. Delibac was subsequently placed under
arrest for Providing False Information to Law Enforcement.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:
Johnson- 07-27-2020 at 1230hrs.
Delibac- 09-28-2020 at 1230hrs.
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.