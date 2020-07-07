New Haven Barracks / DUI #2, Operating Under Suspension or revocation of license, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20B501663

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07-06-20 2125

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 116 N Town of Bristol

VIOLATION:

Johnson- DUI #2, Operating Under Suspension or revocation of license,

Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Delibac- Providing False Reports to Law Enforcement

ACCUSED: Patrick Johnson

AGE:30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT

ACCUSED: Trisha Delibac

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Winooski, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07-06-2020 at approximately 21:25hrs the Vermont State Police attempted to

stop a motor vehicle on VT RT 116 N in the Town of Bristol. The vehicle failed

to yield and continued at a high rate of speed on VT RT 116 N. As Troopers were

attempting to catch up to the vehicle it turned onto LaRose Ln in the Town of

Bristol.

The vehicle subsequently pulled into a driveway and the operator and passenger

fled on foot. Troopers later located both individuals hiding in a nearby wooded area and identified them as Patrick

Johnson (30) of Alburg, VT and Trisha Delibac (21) of Winooski VT.

During the investigation, Troopers determined Johnson had been operating the

vehicle. While speaking with Johnson, Troopers detected indicators of

impairment. Johnson was screened for DUI and subsequently placed under arrest

for DUI #2, Attempting to Elude, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle and

Operating under Suspension or Revocation of License.

During the investigation, Delibac provided false information to Troopers in an

attempt to deflect their investigation. Delibac was subsequently placed under

arrest for Providing False Information to Law Enforcement.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:

Johnson- 07-27-2020 at 1230hrs.

Delibac- 09-28-2020 at 1230hrs.

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.