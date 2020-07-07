All Sports Television Network Announces Financial Support of Minority and Women Organizations

Network to contribute percentage of proceeds from sponsorship and advertising revenue to nonprofit organizations focusing on minority or women’s issues.

LAS VEGAS, NV, US, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Television Network (ALL SPORTS) announces its plan to support not-for-profit organizations that focus their efforts addressing minority or women’s issues. ALL SPORTS has pledged to donate 10% of sponsorship and advertising revenue generated by the network for a period of one year. Furthermore, by the end of the first year, the network plans to establish a foundation that will continue contributing to nonprofit organizations.

"Having been associated with various nonprofit organizations over the years, I understand how challenging it is to raise money,” stated ALL SPORTS Founder and CEO Roger Neal Smith. "This is a period in history where fundraising efforts are even more challenging for certain groups. The decision to focus on the two groups is because I believe that both minority and women’s organizations are grossly underfunded. It is due to the past assistance from similar organizations that my friends, family, associates and I have been able to make positive contributions to society. I want to help organizations continue having a positive impact."

About All Sports Television Network

The All Sports Television Network is a national sports network available on over-the-air television. Scheduled to launch on September 1, 2020, the network expects to initially reach 40 million households throughout the United States over the broadcast airwaves. The network will also be available for viewing on Internet-enabled devices.

ALL SPORTS will feature national and international sporting events, which include football, baseball, basketball, tennis, softball, soccer, swimming, wrestling and volleyball. The network will also showcase sports-related movies and talk shows, as well as highlights from leagues, events and tournaments around the world.

