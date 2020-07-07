Dr. Joseph Yi Brings “Modern Behavioral” Redesigning The Future Of Behavioral Healthcare

/EIN News/ -- Newtown, PA, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Joseph Yi is a renowned behavioral psychologist responsible for creating Modern Behavioral which has been dubbed the starbucks of mental health. Modern Behavioral stands completely different from other similar initiatives, and the same can be said about his treatment philosophy.



Dr. Joseph says that he has learned a lot about mental health through his formal education as well as his own personal experiences. He says that some of the most important lessons he’s collected come from his time as a member of an electronic music band. Dr. Joseph says that he used to get pretty wild back in those days, and he tried out a lot of substances that he fortunately never got addicted to. He says that these experiences shaped the man that he is today, and while he knows they were bad decisions, he’s grateful for them as it allows him to understand his substance abuse patients a lot better.

Being a first generation immigrant, Dr. Joseph has been through a wide variety of challenges and struggles throughout his life. But he says that without those struggles he never would have made it to the man he is today. He’s worked with patients of all types from tattooed skater Brandon Novak to New York Times BestSelling Author Dr Joel Fuhrman. His ability to relate to his patients on multiple fronts is what’s allowed him to create an amazing bond. He says that at his practice modern behavioral he and his team see their patients like family and truly want nothing more than to help them get better.



At Modern behavioral, the practice is designed and ran in a way that is conducive to the success of his patients, unlike other facilities. He says they’ve worked extremely hard in order to create an environment that “screams serenity.” He says he was truly motivated to make Modern Behavioral different because so many other facilities were gloomy, uninspiring and straight up sad looking. Dr. Joseph says that when it comes to changing someone’s life, it’s extremely difficult to do it in a place that feels like a treatment center. He says that he wants Modern Behavioral to feel nothing like a doctors office.

Dr. Joseph says it is important to practice what they preach. He says that they focus on physical, nutritional, and mental health during treatment, and so it is only natural for them to have healthy snacks around for their patients. He says that patients are not going to get unhealthy hospital food when they come to Modern Behavioral, and that’s important.



A big part of the success of his business and the success of other businesses is a strong focus on the flaws of an industry and emphasis on solving those issues, finds the Dr. He says that a major flaw in the mental illness treatment industry is that there is no focus on the underlying feelings and circumstances that led to the illness in the first place. He says that the only way to really improve someone’s mental health is to address those deep seated emotions and issues that caused the depression or anxiety in the first place.



The initiative shows how important it is to embrace technology and outsource work efficiently when scaling a business. "It’s important to keep an eye on quality though, as it can often go downhill when outsourcing if not careful" concludes the doctor who is relentless when it comes to finding doctors for his practice that can truly fit the bill and give outstanding service for all their patients.



Media Contact Information Modern Behavioral info@modernbehavioral.com https://modernbehavioral.com