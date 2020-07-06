Nebraska Farm to School Month | Nebraska Department of Education

Nebraska participated in the multi-state CRUNCH OFF with Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. The state with the most “CRUNCHES” per capita by biting into local, crunchy fruits and vegetables, wins the 2019 Crunch Off Competition. Students, teachers, farmers, parents, community members and local food enthusiasts celebrated farm to school month and the seasonally available produce offered in Nebraska. #MountainPlainsCrunch