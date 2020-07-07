True Wearables Announces FDA Clearance of the Oxxiom Pulse Oximetry System
Oxxiom Rx is the world's first wireless, fully disposable, single use, and completely cordless pulse oximeter. It works in combination with the Oxxiom Rx App.RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, USA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Wearables announced today that the Oxxiom® Pulse Oximetry System has received FDA clearance.
The Oxxiom® Pulse Oximetry System consists of the Oxxiom® Rx pulse oximeter and the Oxxiom® Rx App, available for iOS devices. Oxxiom® Rx is a wireless, completely cordless, fully disposable, single-use device that integrates the functions of a pulse oximeter monitor and a disposable sensor. Oxxiom® Rx is small, convenient and weighs only 0.12 ounces (3.5 grams).
Oxxiom® Rx measures SpO2 (oxygen saturation), PR (pulse rate), PA (pulse amplitude), and waveforms. The device works for 24 hours, is never recharged, and does not require any kind of sterilization or cleaning.
According to Dr. Marcelo Lamego, True Wearables’ CEO, “Because Oxxiom is never reused and does not need to be recharged, it may reduce the potential for cross-contamination. Minimizing the risk of cross-contamination is especially important in a pandemic situation. The device's small form factor and lightweight design, combined with the complete absence of cables, may improve patients’ comfort and simplify workflows.”
True Wearables now intends to focus its resources on the development of Gleo™, a noninvasive device designed to measure glucose concentration in blood directly and accurately, without the need for blood samples, calibrations, or needles. Gleo™ is not available for sale in the United States, and has not yet been cleared/approved by the FDA.
Caution: USA Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.
Disclaimer: Specifications are subject to change without notice.
