State, local health officials offering free COVID-19 testing in St. James July 8

July 6, 2020

Responding to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Watonwan County, the State of Minnesota is partnering with the City of St. James and Watonwan County Public Health to offer COVID-19 testing on July 8. Testing is free and available to anyone who wants to be tested.

Date: Wednesday, July 8 Time: Noon - 7 p.m. Location: St. James Middle/Senior High School 1001 10th Avenue North St. James, MN 56081

Anyone who wants to be tested is encouraged to come, even if they don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. No insurance or identification is needed. Residents of Watonwan and neighboring counties are eligible to be tested, but we encourage those who live farther away to be tested at their local clinics. For help finding a nearby location, see Find Testing Locations.

To avoid long lines, we encourage you to pre-register for a time slot. Visit St. James Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Your Appointment for more information and to sign up for an appointment.

-MDH-

Scott Smith Minnesota Department of Health 651-503-1440 scott.smith@state.mn.us

Eric Weller South Central Healthcare Coalition 507-381-6337 eric.weller@southcentral.edu