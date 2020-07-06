Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Commissioner Troxler to hold press conference on 2020 N.C. Mountain State Fair

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE MONDAY, JULY 6, 2020

CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director NCDA&CS Public Affairs Division 919-707-3004

WHO/WHAT:

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler will hold a press conference about the 2020 Mountain State Fair.

 

WHEN/WHERE:

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 a.m.   In front of the Virginia Boone Mountain Heritage Center at the Western N.C. Ag Center

The press conference will be held outdoors, with appropriate social distancing in place. Commissioner Troxler will take questions following his remarks.

 
BACKGROUND INFORMATION: The 2020 N.C. Mountain State Fair is slated for Sept. 11-20 at the Western N.C. Ag Center. The fair started in 1994 as a five-day event drawing over 45,000 visitors. In 1998, it moved to a 10-day fair, and drew over 171,000 fairgoers in 2019.

