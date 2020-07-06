Hub Group Named to Food Logistics’ Top Green Providers List for 2020

/EIN News/ -- OAK BROOK, Ill., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Logistics , a publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to the Top Green Providers list for 2020.



Food Logistics’ annual Top Green Providers recognizes companies whose products, services, or exemplary leadership is enhancing sustainability within the food and beverage industry. Each year, the criteria for earning a spot on the list become more stringent.

“This recognition by Food Logistics as a Top Green Provider underscores Hub Group’s commitment to sustainability in the supply chain,” said Hub Group Chairman and CEO David Yeager. “From our proprietary algorithm designed to measure, monitor and reduce CO2 emissions in the supply chain, to our LEED Gold-certified headquarters building, we strive to be the industry leader in environmentally sustainable practices.”

"Our annual Top Green Providers award recognizes companies whose products, services or exemplary leadership enhances sustainability within the food and beverage industry. From technology that reduces a fleet's carbon footprint to software that helps shippers drive energy efficiency to systems and processes that help reduce the carbon and environmental impact of its customers’ supply chains, these top green providers continue to practice the ultimate in sustainability year after year," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics.

About Hub Group

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with approximately $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of over 4,800 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit hubgroup.com .

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.

