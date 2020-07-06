PennDOT to Replace Superstructure on Route 233 Bridge South of Caledonia in Franklin County

Rocky Mountain Road bridge in Greene Township to be closed for up to 81 days.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tomorrow, Tuesday, July 7, weather permitting, its contractor will close the bridge that carries Route 233 over Rocky Mountain Creek south of Caledonia State Park in Greene Township, Franklin County, for a superstructure replacement project.

PennDOT advises travelers that the Route 233 bridge over Rocky Mountain Creek will be closed to through traffic for up to 81 days. Until then, a short detour will be in place using an unnamed side road and Route 30. A temporary traffic signal will be in place on Route 30 at the intersection with the unnamed road.

This portion of Route 233, locally known as Rocky Mountain Road, averages more than 1,300 vehicles traveled daily.

PennDOT awarded the $569,000 contract on December 20, 2019, to Redrock Construction, Inc. of Lewistown Borough, Mifflin County. Work includes replacing the existing 102-year-old three-span concrete arch structure with a new two-span cast-in-place reinforced concrete slab, approach pavement work, new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.

The existing bridge was built in 1917 and has a posted 15-ton weight limit. Once it is replaced and the roadway is restored to traffic, the weight limit will be removed from the new bridge.

Milling and paving work may be conducted after the bridge is opened to traffic under short-term single-lane alternating traffic patterns. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed in October 2020.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, 717-705-2619