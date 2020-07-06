Weekend Traffic Switch Scheduled at Route 722, State Road, in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that traffic switch is scheduled this weekend at a project at Route 722, State Road, in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County.

The weekend long traffic shift will begin at approximately 9 PM Friday, July 10, and be completed by 6 AM Monday, July 13.

The contractor will place State Road traffic onto the newly constructed roadway and bridges. Because the new roadway is higher than the existing road, the contractor will shut down the eastbound Route 283 ramp to Route 722, as well as the Route 722 ramp to westbound Route 283. The on-ramp to Route 283 Eastbound from Route 722 and the off-ramp from Route 283 Westbound to Route 722, which currently are closed, will be open.

The contractor will first close the ramps that will be lower than the new road, then will shift traffic to the new road and bridges and open the new ramps. During the weekend shut down, the contractor will reconstruct the intersection for the Route 722 on-ramp to Westbound Route 283, so it can be opened on Monday, July 13. The Eastbound Route 283 ramp to Route 722 will remain closed until the bridge work is completed in the Spring of 2021.

Some prep work such as the placement and eradication of pavement markings will be performed on Wednesday and Thursday this week. On Friday, the contractor will begin placing new traffic control signs and removing old signs in advance of the switch. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the area.

The $18,467,109 contract was awarded to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, and includes the widening and reconstruction of State Road through the Route 283 interchange under phased construction, replacement of the Route 722 bridge over Route 283 and the bridge that carries the municipally-owned section of State Road over the Amtrak railroad tracks, installation of drainage and storm water basins, reconstruction of the four interchange ramps, traffic signal work, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings. Nightwork under this construction contract began March 18. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed in June 2021 when the final two-inch wearing course layer of Superpave asphalt will be paved.

Route 722, State Road traffic has been shifted to the west side of the roadway since April 10 using barrier and barrels to separate traffic from the work area within the Route 283 interchange for Landisville. A single lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during daylight hours, however travelers should expect changing traffic patterns during overnight and pre-dawn operations. This section of Route 722 averages 13,000 vehicles traveled daily.

Route 283 averages nearly 60,000 vehicles traveled daily through this interchange. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 101 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

