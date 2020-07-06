Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,884 in the last 365 days.

Secretary LaRose Statement On The USMCA Taking Effect & The Boost It Will Bring To The Ohio Economy

COLUMBUS – Today, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) officially takes effect. 

“Today is a day Ohio’s farmers and entrepreneurs have been waiting for,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “As our nation’s economy continues to recover, the USMCA is a much needed boost as they compete on the global stage. Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, Senator Portman and bipartisan leaders from across our nation, Ohio is poised for our next giant leap, and my office looks forward to helping make it happen.”

BACKGROUND:

 

USMCA Ohio Fact Sheet (PDF)

###

You just read:

Secretary LaRose Statement On The USMCA Taking Effect & The Boost It Will Bring To The Ohio Economy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.