Secretary LaRose Statement On The USMCA Taking Effect & The Boost It Will Bring To The Ohio Economy

COLUMBUS – Today, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) officially takes effect.

“Today is a day Ohio’s farmers and entrepreneurs have been waiting for,” said Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. “As our nation’s economy continues to recover, the USMCA is a much needed boost as they compete on the global stage. Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, Senator Portman and bipartisan leaders from across our nation, Ohio is poised for our next giant leap, and my office looks forward to helping make it happen.”

USMCA Ohio Fact Sheet

