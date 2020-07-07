SECRET WALLS ACADEMY LAUNCHES ONLINE SUMMER CAMP TO INSPIRE THE NEXT WAVE OF STREET ARTISTS AMID COVID-19
Summer is virtually canceled this year, but Secret Walls Academy is responding in kind with a disruptive solution to summer camp and arts education.
Our mission with the summer camp is to create something unique, authentic, and purpose-driven in a time when the world craves it most. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spurred by the social distancing mandates of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the governments’ continued slashing of art and education budgets, the first-ever Secret Walls Academy Summer Camp will immerse one-hundred teen and pre-teen students, aged 10 - 17, in a comprehensive curriculum of art history, and illustration techniques, to build confidence in the next generation of free-style street artists. Students will learn from special guest speakers, Ralph Villalobos (SW Program Director & Senior Arts Teacher at Da Vinci Schools), Terry Guy (SW Founder), and all-star artists like Nina Polomba, Geoff Gouveia, Lillipore, GoopMassta, and Paper Frank leading each class, with more to be confirmed.
— Terry Guy (Secret Walls founder)
Running July 20 to July 24, 2020, the week-long program will provide crash courses in free-style drawing, commercial design, and mural planning, all while building character, fostering open collaboration and enhancing storytelling abilities. Though the program will convene online over Zoom, the academy is designed to replicate a traditional summer camp experience and enrich students with both a foundational arts education and potentially, lifelong friends.
25 spots in the summer camp have been reserved for scholarship recipients who demonstrate incredible artistic ability and potential but may not have the means to pay for the summer camp.
“Our mission with the summer camp is to create something unique, authentic, and purpose-driven in a time when the world craves it most,” says Secret Walls founder Terry Guy. “Life as we know it has changed. Our routines have changed. The way we consume has changed. And the way we absorb experiences has changed. But what will never change is that people need art, music, and creative outlets that are real, topical and culturally progressive. This summer camp is a way to bring the next generation of artists together around this need, and inspire them to make something out of this challenging moment in time.”
Though lessons will be taught online, students will have a healthy balance of online and offline courses, activities & projects to keep them fresh and engaged. Prior to the camp starting, the campers will receive an art pack with supplies for the week and some cool Secret Walls merchandise. Each day’s programming will be structured around a theme, that includes mural planning and character building, among others. On the final day, students will bring together everything they learned with a camp-wide Secret Walls tournament, that includes a host, DJ, and renown guest judges.
Camp attendees will hail from all over the US, as well as internationally. Sessions will take place online from July 20th to 24th, from 10am to 3:30pm Pacific Time.
Spots are going fast! For more information, and an updated schedule of events, visit www.thesecretwalls.com/summercamp.
About Secret Walls & Secret Walls Academy
Secret Walls is a Black + white illustration battle and the world’s biggest and best live art party. The organization started in Shoreditch, East London in 2006, and has expanded to host over 1500 shows worldwide, in major cities and smaller towns alike. Secret Walls works with big name artists, brands, and up-and-coming local talent to create unforgettable art experiences, live, in front of audiences. The Secret Walls Academy was launched to reinvent and refresh the summer school camp world and bring the magic of Secret Walls to the masses, inspiring students and parents to think bigger and harness the power of imagination and creativity, and is devoted training the next generation of street artists and muralists even as the government cuts funding for the arts and education. Support your local artist!
