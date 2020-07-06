LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Hires Brian D. Finnegan as Executive Manager

/EIN News/ -- PLANTATION, FL , July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) (the “Company” or “LMP”), an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers who desire to buy, sell, subscribe for or finance pre-owned and new automobiles, today announced the hiring of Brian D. Finnegan as Executive Manager.

“On behalf of LMP and its Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Brian Finnegan to the LMP team as Executive Manager” said Sam Tawfik, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Mr. Finnegan will become the Franchise Dealer Executive Manager and Factory Representative for certain dealerships the Company is seeking to acquire. Mr. Finnegan also brings significant franchise dealership expertise to LMP, having managed brands such as Mercedes Benz, Lexus and others.”

Since 1998, Mr. Finnegan worked with companies such as Toyota Motor Sales, Ford Motor Co., Auto Nation and others.

Additionally, William E. Myers II, LMP’s previously announced Chief Financial Officer has decided not to join the Company in order to pursue other opportunities. Sam Tawfik will continue to serve as interim Chief Financial Officer until a replacement is appointed.

About LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. – “Buy, Subscribe, Sell and Repeat.”

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) describes its business model as “Buy, Subscribe, Sell and Repeat.” This means that we “Buy” pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, and new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. We “Subscribe” the automobiles to our customers by allowing them to enter into our subscription plan for automobiles in which customers have use of an automobile for a minimum of thirty (30) days. LMP’s all-inclusive vehicle subscription membership includes monthly swaps and covers insurance, maintenance and upkeep. It offers the flexibility to upgrade your vehicle to a more premium model or downgrade for a lesser cost model when you like. We “Sell” our inventory, including automobiles previously included in our rental and subscription programs, to customers as well, and then we “Repeat” the whole process.

For more information visit: https://lmpmotors.com/.

Media Contact: John Mattio President and Founder Lamnia International (203) 885-1058 jmattio@lamniacom.com