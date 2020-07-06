Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jura Announces Results of Shareholder Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jura Energy Corporation (TSX-V:JEC) (“Jura”) announced that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held virtually on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (Calgary time), the shareholders approved Jura’s amended and restated by-laws, and each of its incumbent directors, Stephen C. Akerfeldt, Timothy M. Elliott, Syed Hasan Akbar Kazmi, Muhammad Nadeem Farooq, Stephen Smith and Frank J. Turner were re-elected by the shareholders present in person or by proxy. The detailed results of the votes are set out below.

Director Votes for % Votes withheld %
Stephen C. Akerfeldt 100.00 0.00
Timothy M. Elliott 100.00 0.00
Syed Hasan Akbar Kazmi 100.00 0.00
Muhammad Nadeem Farooq 100.00 0.00
Stephen Smith 100.00 0.00
Frank J. Turner 100.00 0.00

About Jura Energy Corporation

Jura is an international energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Pakistan. Jura is based in Calgary, Alberta, and listed on the TSX-V trading under the symbol JEC. Jura conducts its business in Pakistan through its subsidiaries, Frontier Holdings Limited and Spud Energy Pty Limited.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Nadeem Farooq, CEO
Tel: +92 51 2270702-5
Fax:  +92 51 227 0701
Website: www.juraenergy.com
E‐Mail: info@juraenergy.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

