First Choice Healthcare Solutions Announces Newly Appointed Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Fla., July 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. ("First Choice" or the "Company"), a patient-centric healthcare delivery platform providing a full life cycle of Orthopaedic, Interventional Pain Management and Physical Therapy for patients through diagnosis, treatment and recovery, today announced the election results and appointment of a new Board of Directors effective Thursday, June 25, 2020.



On Thursday, June 25, 2020, the shareholders of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., in a unanimous vote, elected a new Board of Directors. The biographical information on each of the newly appointed Board Members can be found on the Company’s website in the investor relations section: https://ir.myfchs.com/board-of-directors .

Terence Herzog, newly appointed Executive Chairman, stated, “On behalf of the other new members of the Board – Lance Friedman, Eric Weiss and Evan Kostorizos, we’d like to thank the shareholders for their support. It is the intent of the newly elected Board of Directors and First Choice’s management team to build enduring shareholder value and to communicate with our shareholders on a regular basis.”

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, First Choice Healthcare Solutions operates medical and care delivery Centers of Excellence, which concentrate on treating patients in the following specialties: Orthopedics, Interventional Pain Management, Physical Therapy and other ancillary and diagnostic services. The Company serves Florida's Space Coast where the Company's flagship integrated platform currently administers over 150,000 patient visits annually. For more information, please visit www.myfchs.com or www.myfcmg.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain information set forth in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and in its Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.