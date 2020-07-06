Josh Tarter Companies acquires Tarter Pure and rebrands as American Pure
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarter Pure is pleased to announce that we are officially a member of Josh Tarter Companies and have expanded our brand to be known as American Pure.
Mr. Tarter has spent his life doing right by the American Farmer. We share the motto of “Farmers First” and the desire to provide hard working American’s with American products they can trust.
Our partnership with Josh Tarter Companies will ensure the support we need to grow American Pure across the US, while increasing our ability to guarantee payment to our hard working hemp farmers, utilize the absolute best lab testing and provide the highest grade CBD products on earth. Visit American Pure at www.american-pure.com
